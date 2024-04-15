Cowboys Urged to Land 27-TD QB as ‘Potential’ Dak Prescott Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys could be target a dual-threat quarterback as a potential insurance policy for Dak Prescott.

Entering the 2024 NFL draft, the Cowboys have a potential quarterback dilemma on their hands. Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and there are no immediate talks for a new deal. While Dallas remains adamant that Prescott is in their plans for the future, the reality is that he could leave the team in free agency next offseason.

As Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton writes, Florida State’s Jordan Travis is one quarterback the Cowboys should target as a potential replacement for Prescott.

“If the Cowboys can harness Travis’ athleticism without limiting his upside as a playmaker, he could become a dynamic signal-caller with the team’s supporting cast,” writes Moton.

Jordan Travis Had Been a Heisman Trophy Favorite Prior to Injury

The 23-year-old Travis was actually a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy during the 2023 season, leading the Seminoles to an 11-0 record and on the verge of a college football playoff appearance. However, he suffered a season-ending broken leg injury against North Alabama while fighting for extra yardage.

Prior to his injury, Travis had thrown for 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions for a 64.1 percent completion rate in addition to seven touchdowns.

While Travis is still working to recover fully from his leg injury, he expects to be fully recovered in time for spring workouts.

Via Charean Williams of NBC Sports:

“At this point, I’m taking it day by day,” Travis said. “I’m so thankful to wake up every single day, look down at my shoes, and I’m so grateful. It’s been a journey, for sure. My family has helped me get through it. But yeah, I mean, I should be ready by May. That’s my goal. May, June, so ready for it.”

Why Cowboys Could Benefit From Drafting Jordan Travis

While the idea of selecting Travis may not be overly exciting for Cowboys fans when it comes to considering potential Prescott replacements, it’s a move that makes sense because it’s low risk and high reward. Travis isn’t expected to be selected until the later rounds of the draft.

That means if the Cowboys were to select Travis anywhere from the fifth to seventh rounds, there won’t be any sort of quarterback controversy regardless of Prescott’s contract situation.

However, Travis could be ready to develop into a viable quarterback once he goes through a full pro season recovered from his leg injury. As Moton mentions, Travis has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league over the past two seasons.

“That being said, the 23-year-old looked like one of the best dual-threat signal-callers in the country over the past two years, throwing for 5,970 yards, 44 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while rushing for 593 yards and 14 touchdowns in that stretch,” writes Moton.

The Cowboys have two other quarterbacks on its roster in Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. While Rush is a valued backup and holds a 5-1 career record as starter, Dallas won’t be leaning on him to be its franchise quarterback if Prescott leaves. Lance is a possibility considering his former No. 3 pick status and the fact that Dallas gave up draft capital to acquire him. However, he’s largely an unknown at this stage of his career after starting just four games.

Drafting Travis will cost the Cowboys absolutely nothing while giving them a potential replacement for Prescott.