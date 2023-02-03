Cowboys Are ‘Legitimate Landing Spot’ for Ex-Pro Bowl WR: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be the ideal destination for a former Pro Bowler.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani, one free agent the Cowboys should “prioritize signing” is Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Schuster turned in a resurgent 2022 campaign in his first season with the Chiefs, emerging as Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target (not named Travis Kelce) this past season.

Dajani explains why the Cowboys should target Smith-Schuster as a No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb.

“Maybe JuJu stays in Kansas City, but Dallas is a legitimate landing spot for Smith-Schuster if he wants to look elsewhere,” said Dajani. “He said he was impressed with the Cowboys’ facilities last year and that he “wouldn’t mind” catching passes from Dak Prescott. With all due respect to Smith-Schuster, he may be a more effective No. 2 than No. 1. He and CeeDee Lamb working together would be fun to watch.”

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver was a free agent last offseason and previously hinted at the idea of signing with the Cowboys. While making a promotional appearance at The Star in Frisco last February, Smith-Schuster praised Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the team’s facilities.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

“He’s a great quarterback,” said Smith-Schuster. “Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. … The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms.”

Juju Smith-Schuster is Legit No. 2 Receiver

As mentioned prior, Smith-Schuster turned in a resurgent campaign and raised his value as the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver outside of Kelce. The 26-year-old receiver had struggled over the past three seasons as one of Pittsburgh’s primary options after turning in a 111-reception, 1,426-yard season in 2018.

Following the Steelers’ trade of Antonio Brown during the 2019 offseason, Smith-Schuster stepped into Pittsburgh’s role as its primary receiver. However, he failed in that role, never coming close to replicating his performance during the 2018 season while playing a secondary role to Brown.

During the 2019 season, Smith-Schuster posted just 42 receptions and 552 receiving yards with three touchdowns in 12 starts. During the 2020 season, he turned in a better campaign, but posted just 831 receiving yards.

After signing a one-year, $3.8 million deal last offseason, Smith-Schuster will definitely get a pay increase as a free agent this time around. According to Spotrac, the veteran receiver is projected to sign a contract worth $14.6 million per year for a total of just under $59 million, which would make him the 28th-highest paid receiver in the league.

Cowboys Searching for Viable No. 2 Receiver

The Cowboys have a dire need for a No. 2 receiver after struggling to find a viable one during the 2022 season. Following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, Michael Gallup was expected to fill that role. However, Gallup struggled to find his former form after returning from an ACL injury, posting just 39 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. By comparison, he posted 35 receptions for 445 yards in just nine games last season.

Dallas has already revisited the idea of signing Odell Beckham Jr. after flirting with the notion during the 2022 season.

It’s clear that the Cowboys are looking for an upgrade at wide receiver. Considering Smith’s youth and his experience as a primary receiver, he is a “legitimate” option for Dallas this offseason.