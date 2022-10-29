Cowboys Make RB Move Amid Ezekiel Elliott’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have added a running back to the 53-man roster amid Ezekiel Elliott’s injury.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys are adding practice squad RB Malik Davis to the 53-man roster for their Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears. Elliott is currently considered doubtful for the game due to an MCL sprain injury in his right knee.

“With Ezekiel Elliott listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bears, the Cowboys elevated RB Malik Davis to their active roster from their practice squad,” said Schefter on Saturday, October 29.

The 23-year-old rookie has played in two prior games for the Cowboys, seeing special teams action versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and the Detroit Lions in Week 7. He has yet to register a statistic this season.

With Elliott likely sidelined, Tony Pollard will start. Meanwhile, Davis will be the primary backup to Pollard.

According to Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys will hold Elliott out for this Sunday’s game with the plan being for Elliott to return in Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers.

“According to a source, Elliott is expected to miss the Bears game and return after next week’s bye, giving him three weeks of rest and recovery for when the Cowboys resume play Oct. 13 at the Green Bay Packers,” said Hill.