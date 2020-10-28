Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Clowns Reporter Over Week 8 QB Question

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s pre-practice conference call Wednesday morning momentarily devolved into a lighthearted roast session after beat reporter Calvin Watkins asked an admittedly “dumb” question.

Is it harder to gameplan around rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci as opposed to veteran Andy Dalton?

“Is it harder? Was I not supposed to laugh at that?” McCarthy responded, laughing. “It’s kind of hard to tell with your mask on, so I didn’t know if you were serious. Yeah, it’s a bit harder to prepare with a first-year QB than Andy, yes.”

To be fair, it was a prescient query from Watkins. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that Dalton, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday, which is “not a good sign” for his Week 8 availability. The protocol includes various stages one must pass through before gaining medical clearance.

Seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci, who relieved Dalton in Sunday’s loss to Washington, will assume first-string reps as the team begins full-scale preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Recently-signed journeyman Garrett Gilbert is the lone backup.

“Not sure how all the (concussion) protocols work and stuff of that nature, but if my number’s called I’ll be the first one in the building tomorrow and the last one to leave,” DiNucci said, via the team’s official website. “I have to prepare like I have been for the past two months. Nothing changes.”

The James Madison product, known for his accuracy, completed 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards against Washington; his first attempt upon entering in the third quarter was a beautifully-laid, 32-yard sideline strike to wide receiver Amari Cooper. That proved to be DiNucci’s lone highlight. He was sacked three times and harassed countless others as the Cowboys were blown out in the nation’s capital, 25-3, dropping to 2-5 on the season.

“Obviously, he’s going to learn on the fly. Obviously, he had a nice throw to Amari down the sideline. There is plenty of learning to do for Ben,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Monday, citing “decision-making and pocket management,” per beat reporter Michael Gehlken.

Should he draw the start on Sunday Night Football, DiNucci — whom McCarthy loosely compared to Marc Bulger and Cowboys VP Stephen Jones to Tony Romo — has a decent parachute, surrounded by an assortment of weapons. The Cowboys are also expected to regain All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 7 due to a concussion, and possibly center Joe Looney, eligible for activation from short-term injured reserve.

DiNucci went from holding a clipboard to firing his first career pass on a moment’s notice. Now the 23-year-old is faced with the prospect of remaining under center as Dallas heads to Philadelphia for a must-win midseason grudge match that carries major NFC East title implications.

No pressure, kid.

“He has a lot of work to do,” McCarthy said Monday. “If he is gonna go this week, he’ll have the reps to prepare.”