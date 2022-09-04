Cowboys Nearing Deal With 9-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are close to landing a big-time free agent.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cowboys are nearing a deal with nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters. Peters is best known for his 12-season tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.

“The Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week,” says Rapoport. “Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday.”

The Cowboys hosted the 40-year-old veteran earlier in the week, undergoing interviews and physicals, as confirmed my team owner Jerry Jones on Friday,

“He’s here getting physicals,” Jones confirmed Friday morning with 105.3 The Fan. “I’ll meet with him in just a few minutes. We’ll sit down and see how he’s doing, how his physicals have been, and go from there.”

Despite his advanced age, the nine-time Pro Bowler remained one of the top tackles in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Peters posted a 77.5 offensive grade last season. Among tackles with at least 100 snaps, Peters ranked 21st among all players at his position.

Dallas’ interest in Peters is due to the serious avulsion fracture suffered by starting left tackle Tyron Smith. Smith is projected to be out until at least December.

While Peters could eventually emerge as the starting left tackle once he gets acclimated, the Cowboys plan to go with rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith as the starting left tackle going into the season.

Via 105.3 The Fan:

“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him,” said Jones. “That’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. So he had a really outstanding camp, all of the things are there. Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. But in the meantime he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree at playing left tackle between now and then. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price? I think so, yes.”