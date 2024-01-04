Cowboys Could ‘Potentially’ Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl RB for Playoff Run: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may be interested after all in the services of a recently released four-time Pro Bowl running back.

As reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on Wednesday, January 3, the Cowboys will “consider potentially” signing running back Dalvin Cook, who was waived by the New York Jets.

“Fast Update: My understanding is that the Dallas #Cowboys will also consider potentially adding Dalvin Cook,” writes Anderson. “Still evaluating. We’ll see where other interest could also develop…”

The report is in contrast to Nick Harris of the Cowboys’ official website’s take on whether or not Dallas would pursue the veteran back. Harris does not believe that Cook would be a schematic or roster fit for the Cowboys.

“Just my opinion…don’t think there is a fit for him in Dallas both schematically and roster-wise,” Harris wrote in a January 2, 2024 message on X. “Cowboys kicked the tires when he was released by the Vikings and didn’t pursue. I don’t expect anything different this time around, nor do I think they should do anything different.”

Why Cowboys Signing Dalvin Cook Makes Sense

The Cowboys have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Cook for a variety of reasons, with one of them being their lack of production at the running back position. During Tony Pollard’s first season as the team’s starting running back, he has averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, which is far less than the 5.2 yards per carry he averaged last season. Furthermore, he has not topped 60 rushing yards in his last four outings, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry on 49 rushing yards in the team’s Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions.

Dallas’ primary backup is Rico Dowdle, who has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and actually missed the Lions game due to an ankle injury.

In other words, the Cowboys could benefit from the addition of one of the more proven backs in the league. Although Cook has had a career-worst year this season, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, some of that lack of efficiency has to do with playing for the Jets. The Jets’ offense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 29th in points per game and 24th in rushing yards.

During the previous season with the Minnesota Vikings, Cook averaged 4.4 yards per carry while posting 1,173 yards, the sixth-highest total in the NFL. It was his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

Dalvin Cook Previously ‘Intrigued’ by Idea of Joining Cowboys

Secondly, Cook previously showed interest in joining the Cowboys during the trade deadline earlier this season, according to a previous report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Cook was intrigued by potentially playing for Baltimore or Dallas, I’m told, though neither team ever really entertained the perceived positional need at the deadline,” Fowler wrote in November. “Cook just wants to play, and maybe New York can still help him with that.”

If Cook were to join the Cowboys, he would immediately provide a boost to their stagnant rushing attack — they rank 20th in yards and 17th in yards per attempt — and would give Pollard a much-needed complement in the backfield.

Any team claiming Cook by the deadline on Thursday will owe him $388,888 for Week 18 — even though he likely wouldn’t be ready to suit up for the regular season finale. However, he would be ready for the Cowboys’ playoff run.

If Dallas is desperate for a boost to their backfield, it’s hard not to consider signing Cook.