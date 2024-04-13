Cowboys Predicted to Add Former 37-TD QB: ‘Aggressive Passer’

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing for an aggressive passer at quarterback.

As projected by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso in his seven-round mock draft, the Cowboys are predicted to select Tulane University’s Michael Pratt with the 87th overall pick in the third round.

What Michael Pratt Could Bring to the Cowboys

Pratt is a 22-year-old who spent all four years with the Green Wave, having a highly prolific career as a dual-threat quarterback. The 6-foot-3 quarterback threw for 27 touchdown passes in addition to 10 rushing touchdowns during the 2022 season alone. During his collegiate career, Pratt racked up 90 touchdown passes to go along with 28 rushing touchdowns.

While Pratt isn’t an overly fast quarterback — he chose not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — he can finish runs, as evidenced by his knack for getting into the end zone through rushing the football.

As Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen describes in his scouting report of Pratt, he is an “aggressive passer” who has the ability to finish off runs as a red zone threat or short-yardage runner.

“That mentality extends to Pratt’s risk tolerance,” writes Klassen. “He is an aggressive passer. Pratt always looks for angles to throw down the field if the pre-snap look from the defense allows for it. Pratt is a somewhat functional athlete as well. He isn’t quick or fast, but there is a degree of power and balance to Pratt’s game that serves him well as a designed runner in short-yardage situations or in the red zone.”

Michael Pratt Compared to Current Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

While Trapasso projects Pratt to be selected in the third round, Klassen predicts the Tulane alum to be picked in the fifth round as a high-level developmental prospect. He also compares Pratt to longtime Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush landed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Central Michigan — a non-power five school, similar to Tulane — and has been with the team ever since as a backup. Rush has started six games in his career, going 5-1 in the process.

As Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report writes in his own scouting report of Pratt, he compensates for his lack of elite arm strength with catchable passes. He also mentions Pratt as a potential replacement for Dak Prescott considering the franchise quarterback is entering the last year of his contract in Dallas.

“The 22-year-old makes up for his lack of arm strength with great touch in ball placement,” writes Moton. “In most cases, he throws a catchable ball, giving his pass-catchers a chance to make plays after receptions.”

While the Cowboys remain adamant that they plan on re-signing Prescott, the fact that he’s still without a contract extension leaves the door open that this could be his final season in Dallas. When you factor in that the Cowboys have yet to advance past the divisional round during Prescott’s eight years as starter, it may be time to move in a different direction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter actually recently labeled the Cowboys as a “sleeper” team to draft a quarterback.

If the Cowboys don’t want to create a quarterback controversy — while also adding an insurance plan for Prescott — they could select a passer like Pratt with a mid-round pick, rather than going for a Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix in the first round.