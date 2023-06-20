Cowboys Predicted to Move on From $23 Million Veteran

The Dallas Cowboys could choose to move on from a notable veteran, according to one analyst.

As predicted by The Landry Hat’s Randy Gurzi, the Cowboys will move on from cornerback Stephon Gilmore after this season. The 32-year-old cornerback was acquired in an offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Although he’s coming off of a strong season, he’s entering the final year of a two-year, $23 million deal he signed during the 2022 offseason.

Gurzi argues that while Gilmore remains one of the better cornerbacks in the league, he’s not a “long-term solution.”

“Dallas let Brown leave in free agency and replaced him with Stephon Gilmore, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the league,” writes Gurzi. “Gilmore will solidify the secondary and could be a great mentor for young players such as Joseph and DaRon Bland but he’s not a long-term solution.”

Why the Cowboys Could Use Stephon Gilmore as Short-Term Rental

The former Defensive Player of the Year is actually coming off of a career-best 66-tackle season which saw him make 16 starts. As noted by Gurzi, Gilmore was the ninth-ranked cornerback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Gurzi expects Dallas to opt for a younger replacement after this season.

“While he was the ninth-best cornerback in the league according to PFF last year, Gilmore will turn 33 this season,” writes Gurzi. “With that being the case, he’s most likely a one-year rental as they try one more year of development with Joseph before looking for a younger replacement.”

According to PFF, Gilmore posted a 79.1 defensive grade last season, his highest since he posted an 82.8 defensive grade during the 2019 season. It was also the third-highest grade of his 11-year career.

Cowboys Lacking Viable Cornerbacks Outside of Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore certainly fits the bill as a viable starting cornerback opposite of Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys struggled last season in filling that role following season-ending injuries suffered by veteran cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis. In fact, they were forced to plug former second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph into the role, before eventually benching him due to poor play.

Joseph posted a 49.2 defensive grade last season, according to PFF. That was the lowest grade among the nine Cowboys cornerbacks who played last season. Furthermore, he posted an even worse grade in coverage (44.1). Joseph’s grade in coverage was the eighth-worst among all cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps.

The 23-year-old Joseph was benched last season following a poor showing in a late regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He gave up two touchdowns in a three-minute span in a 40-34 loss to the Jaguars.

“In light of Joseph’s poor showing, Dan Quinn confirmed the second-year cornerback has been benched,” wrote Jerry Trotta of The Landry Hat last December. “Per the defensive coordinator, Dallas will hold an open competition for the starting perimeter job opposite (Trevon) Diggs.”

While the Cowboys certainly have depth at the cornerback position — DaRon Bland and Nahshon Wright are the other notable corners — there isn’t a single defensive back on the roster as accomplished as Gilmore.

If Gilmore proves to be an effective starting corner opposite of Diggs, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Cowboys were to re-sign him on a cheaper deal after this season.