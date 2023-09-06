Cowboys Predicted to Make In-Season Trade to Address Key Area

The Dallas Cowboys made several eye-catching moves this offseason, but one NFL insider believes the team will make an important trade during the season. Dallas may have traded for a new receiver and quarterback, but there’s another area to address: offensive line.

The Athletic’s Saad Youssef unveiled a list of “bold” predictions for the Cowboys’ 2023 campaign, addressing everything from quarterback Trey Lance’s role to any potential moves. In terms of trades, Youssef believes that the team will add an offensive lineman.

“The Cowboys didn’t do anything to bolster their offensive line through the open market the last couple of months, which frankly, given what was available, it’s hard to blame them. For a true talent up front, you’re going to have to give something up and it’s conceivable that the Cowboys get put in that position by the time the trade deadline rolls around,” Youssef writes.

The article does not list any prospective names that could be additions, but that’s due to multiple factors. Namely, wins and losses will determine who is selling and buying when the trade deadline rolls around.

He does mention the Cowboys’ previous success with trade deadline moves, such as when Dallas owner Jerry Jones traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper. If they can pull off a similar deal for a lineman, the Cowboys would take a serious step forward.

Promising Dallas Offensive Lineman Injured

The Cowboys may already be in injury trouble as second-year guard Tyler Smith is currently dealing with a hamstring issue, the first injury to that area in his career. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy talked about his status on September 6, as Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken wrote.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) and S Donovan Wilson (calf) won’t practice today, working instead with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown,” Gehlken posted on X. “Goal is for them to practice late this week. First hamstring injury Smith has had. New experience for him.”

Smith showed a lot of promise as a rookie in 2022 after being selected in the first round. The former Tulsa standout started 17 games for the Cowboys, sliding over to tackle during certain weeks while Tyron Smith recovered.

Having him healthy for the year will be critical, but Dallas may need to act fast if they run into a prolonged issue with Smith’s hamstring or any other injuries to offensive linemen.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Speaks on Trey Lance Trade

Dallas isn’t shy when it comes to making trades, probably best evidenced by the team’s recent trade for Trey Lance. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had flamed out in the Bay Area, which led to the Cowboys making a fast move.

Or should we say, led to Jerry Jones making a fast move. The Cowboys owner spoke to 105.3 The Fan and revealed that he did not consult McCarthy or his front office before submitting a trade offer.

“The way we’re structured gets a lot of criticism. Unquestionably, it does,” Jones explained. “But it lets us do a trade like we did the other day on Lance, because I didn’t have to fool around. I can make that trade in five minutes… I didn’t have to visit with anybody about what type of player he is. So I was able to make the call. . . . I don’t have to talk to anybody about that.”

Whether Lance pans out or not remains to be seen, but it’s clear who is still making the calls in Dallas’ front office.