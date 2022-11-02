Cowboys Predicted to Replace Starter With ‘Unique Weapon’

The Dallas Cowboys could be replacing one of their notable starters for a “unique weapon.”

As the Cowboys enter the 2023 offseason, one of their most pivotal decisions will be whether or they’ll be bringing back starting tight end Dalton Schultz. Dallas slapped Schultz with a $10.8 million franchise tag during this past offseason as the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term contract.

With Schultz seeking a significant payday and the Cowboys not in the best financial situation to give him what he’s looking for, Dallas could look to the 2023 NFL draft for their new tight end. According to Bleacher Report’s mock draft, the Cowboys are predicted to select University of Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with the 26th overall draft pick.

“Georgia’s Darnell Washington is a one-of-one athlete for the position,” Derrik Klassen states. “Washington is listed at 6’7″ and 270 pounds, but he moves much smoother across the field than those numbers suggest. He’s got plenty of athletic ability to function in space, particularly when he gets to work vertically down the seams.”

Why the Cowboys Could Draft Washington

Washington likely won’t be able to match Schultz’s production from a receiving standpoint, but his massive frame and dual-threat ability as a blocker and receiver could make him a suitable replacement. As Klassen notes, Washington gives Dallas a “unique weapon.”

“Of course, the massive tight end still does all of the things his frame suggests,” says Klassen. “Washington is a ball-winner over the middle as well as a nasty blocker in the run game. While he may never be a truly elite pass-catcher, he checks every box and gives the Cowboys a unique weapon to potentially replace Schultz.”

Washington has just one receiving touchdown during his three seasons with the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, his 19-reception, 332-yard output through the first eight games of the season has been his greatest production in college so far.

Klassen actually stresses that the Cowboys could still draft Washington even if they do bring back Schultz. He argues that Dallas’ value in the run game makes Washington a potential important piece in 12 personnel packages.

“Even if Schultz returns, a Washington selection shouldn’t be ruled out entirely,” says Klassen. “Due to his size and uniqueness, Dallas can rely heavily on 12 personnel packages to create mismatches, with those tight ends working the middle of the field or blocking for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.”

The Cowboys’ reliance on the run game is no exaggeration — they’re ninth in the league in rushing attempts and possess potentially the top running back duo in the league in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Cowboys Heavily Relying on Multiple Tight End Packages

Dallas has frequently relied on three tight ends during games this season, with rookies Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson seeing increased playing time. In fact, Schultz has appeared in just 74 percent of offensive snaps this season, a decline from the 81 percent of snaps he saw last season.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has started five games and has seen action on 48 percent of his offensive snaps. Hendershot has seen action on 34 percent of offensive snaps.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Washington could give the Cowboys a dominant blocker in the run game at the tight end position. Considering they don’t currently possess that in Schultz, Hendershot and Ferguson, Dallas might be willing to use its first-round pick on the University of Georgia product.