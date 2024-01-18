Cowboys Predicted to Move on From Ex-Pro Bowler in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys could move on from a longtime veteran this offseason to clear up salary cap space.

Leighton Vander Esch, who has been a member of the Cowboys since he was drafted in 2018, could be a cap casualty this offseason, as suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. Knox lists three Cowboys players as potential cap casualties and Vander Esch is the second name that he mentions.

Vander Esch holds a cap hit of $4.4 million this season but he’s battled multiple neck injuries during his career. Making matters worse, he suffered another neck injury after five games that landed him on injured reserve and ended his season.

“Vander Esch landed on injured reserve with a neck injury after only appearing in five games,” writes Knox. “Though he’s still relatively young, Vander Esch simply isn’t the same productive and dependable player at 27 that he was as a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018. Releasing Vander Esch outright at or before the start of free agency would trigger a dead-cap hit of $2.3 million while clearing $2.5 million from the 2023 books.”

Cowboys Could Move on Due to History of Neck Injuries

The 27-year-old linebacker has been a starter since his rookie season in 2018, where he garnered a Pro Bowl bid due to his stellar play. Vander Esch posted 140 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions — numbers he has yet to match — during his rookie season, ranking third in combined tackles and second in solo tackles (102).

While Vander Esch went through a rough patch in play shortly after his rookie season — the Cowboys declined the fifth-year option on Vander Esch’s rookie contract in 2021 — he bounced back with productive campaigns during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, with the Cowboys choosing to re-sign him following each of those seasons.

The issue is his durability and history of neck injuries. Vander Esch has suffered neck injuries that has ended his season prematurely in four of his six years in the NFL.

Jerry Jones Expresses Concern Over Leighton Vander Esch’s Injury

Team owner Jerry Jones expressed concern in Vander Esch’s career moving forward due to his lengthy history of neck injuries.

“He’s an integral part of that defense out there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas back in November. “We just wish him well, and just the nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer term and beyond what that means for next week or beyond what it means for next month. It has everything to do with what’s in his best interest.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Vander Esch posted a 65.5 defensive grade this season prior to his injury. His replacement, Markquese Bell, posted a far better grade at 79.9.

Bell — a former undrafted free agent who just completed his second season — is playing for under $1 million next season. He started all 12 games at middle linebacker following Vander Esch’s injury and posted 94 tackles, ranking second on the team in tackles.

With the Cowboys seeking to clear up any money they can for potential contract extensions for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, cutting ties with key veterans is a necessary move this offseason. Considering Vander Esch’s career is in doubt and Bell filled in admirably in his absence, it could spell the end for the former’s career in Dallas.