Cowboys Proposed Trade Sees Dallas Acquire 2-Time Champion RB

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a two-time champion running back.

In a proposed trade put together by FanSided’s Christopher Kline, the Cowboys would acquire Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The idea of trade is simple — the Cowboys don’t have a starting running back currently on its roster. After allowing former starter Tony Pollard to walk in free agency, Dallas has a major void to fill. Acquiring Harris — a three-year starter with a Pro Bowl on his resume — would solve that issue.

“As for Dallas, any semblance of established talent would be nice,” writes Kline. “Dowdle has been fine in a change-of-pace role over the last few years, but he is hardly RB1 material. Deuce Vaughn is a fan favorite, but burdening him with extended reps could be a recipe for disaster.”

Why Najee Harris Could Be Perfect Back for Cowboys

Harris has started all 51 possible games during his three-year career, ranking among the most durable backs in the NFL. In fact, Harris ranks second among all running backs in carries since entering the league in 2021. To top it all off, Harris was actually a two-time national champion running back at the University of Alabama.

While his efficiency hasn’t been amazing — he averaged under 4.0 yards per carry during his first two seasons — he has proven he won’t get injured and can handle the workload. Furthermore, he’s proven capable of not only leading a rushing attack, but by being effective in a committee system. Backup Jaylen Warren averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a complementary back.

The Cowboys may not have a starting back currently on its roster, but they have a number of players — Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis or Deuce Vaughn — capable of playing that complementary role.

As Kline mentions, Harry can handle a “heavy workload.” He would essentially replace the role Ezekiel Elliott occupied a couple seasons prior.

“Harris is a strong, physical runner who can manage a heavy workload,” writes Kline. “He’s definitely still better than Zeke, whose YPC dropped to 3.5 last season. At 26 years old, Harris has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each of his three NFL seasons. He ran for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns last season, adding an additional 170 yards as a pass-catcher.”

Najee Harris is Still on Rookie Contract, Could Be Short-Term Rental

Furthermore, Harris wouldn’t exactly be an expensive option. The former first-round draft pick is owed $4.2 million for the upcoming season — the 15th-highest figure in the NFL among players at his position.

“It shouldn’t take much to pry Najee Harris away from Pittsburgh,” writes Kline. “The former first-round pick is entering the final year of his contract, worth $4.2 million, with a club option for $6.8 million in 2025. There’s a strong chance the Cowboys wouldn’t exercise the club option, so even a fourth-round pick could be a little rich.”

Considering the Cowboys’ trepidation when it comes to signing running backs at a high cost, this would be the perfect move from a financial sense for Dallas. They would give up a future Day 3 pick in exchange for a starting running back still on his rookie contract.

With that also being said, it’s unclear if the Steelers are willing to trade Harris. According to Ray Fittipaldo of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he expects Pittsburgh to pick up Harris’ fifth-year option.

The Cowboys’ unwillingness to splurge on running backs — this year’s free agency class was filled with quality runners — is a big reason why Dallas finds itself in a position where they’re seeking a starting running back heading into the draft.

Acquiring Harris from the Steelers would obviously fix that problem.