Cowboys Could Make $2.9 Million Move at Quarterback: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could make a move at quarterback this offseason.

With the team facing salary cap issues entering the offseason — they’re $11 million in the red in cap space — there will likely be cap casualties for the Cowboys. One of those players pitched as a potential cap casualty is none other than quarterback Cooper Rush.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys could move on from Rush — his cap hit is $2.9 million for the 2024 season — and save $2.3 million. His dead cap hit would only be $625K if the Cowboys released him this offseason.

“Dumping Rush would only save $2.3 million in cap space, but it’s an easy cut to justify, and the Cowboys need all the cap space they can muster,” writes Knox. “Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both entering the final year of their current deals and are very likely to receive extensions in 2024.”

Why Cooper Rush is a Valuable Cowboys Backup

The 30-year-old Rush has been a longtime backup on the Cowboys’ roster and has been in the organization since entering as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Rush saw minimal playing time during his first five seasons, starting just one game. However, he broke out in 2022 while starting five games for an injured Dak Prescott early in the season.

Rush went 4-1 in those starts, kept the Cowboys’ season alive — they eventually made it to the playoffs — and threw five touchdowns against three interceptions for an 80.0 passer rating. In fact, his 1.9% interception percentage was a massive upgrade over Prescott’s 3.8% interception rate, which was the worst in the league.

That efficient season led to Rush signing a two-year deal worth $6 million for the Cowboys this past offseason.

Trey Lance’s Presence Could Lead to Cowboys Releasing Cooper Rush

With that being said, the acquisition of former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance in a preseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers may spell the end for Rush.

“However, last offseason’s trade for San Francisco 49ers signal-caller and former first-round pick Trey Lance makes Rush somewhat expendable,” writes Knox. “If Dallas doesn’t believe it can develop Lance into a capable long-term backup, then dealing a fourth-round pick to secure him was a waste.”

Lance doesn’t appear to be a threat to Prescott’s gig as the starting quarterback, but he should present a threat to Rush’s longtime role as a backup. Although he didn’t take a single snap during the 2023 season, there are some expectations for Lance considering the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick in order to acquire him.

“We view it as an opportunity that could pay dividends this year and will pay dividends (long term),” Jones said regarding the Lance trade back in August, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Lance has one year left on his deal — the final year of his rookie deal — at $5.3 million. While Lance obviously doesn’t have experience in the Cowboys’ system when it comes to game reps, he does have experience starting for the Niners, going 2-2 in four starts with five touchdowns against three interceptions with 797 passing yards, an 84.5 passer rating and 235 rushing yards.

Considering the Cowboys have looming contract extensions to sign with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if they save a few million by moving on Rush and promoting Lance as the primary backup quarterback.