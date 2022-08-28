Cowboys Release Young Quarterback to Begin 53-Man Roster Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from one of their young quarterbacks.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing quarterback Ben DiNucci. Archer notes that the backup quarterback job is now between Will Grier and Cooper Rush.

“The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources,” via Archer on Sunday, August 28. “He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier.”

The 25-year-old spent last season on the practice squad as Rush won the backup job and Grier served as the third-string quarterback as he was signed following his release by the Carolina Panthers.

DiNucci saw significant action during his lone start as a member of the Cowboys, a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 8 of the 2020 season. The-then rookie quarterback completed just 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards, lost two fumbles and was sacked four times versus the 2-4-1 Eagles.

The third-year quarterback posted solid stats during the preseason, going 16-for-27 for 181 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. However, it was clear based upon reps during training camp and snaps during the preseason that DiNucci was a clear fourth quarterback on the team’s depth chart.

The Cowboys can bring back DiNucci on the practice squad if he clears the waiver process as noted by Inside the Star following the team’s final preseason game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 26.

“Given the fact that Cooper Rush got the start and a low amount of snaps, I’m pretty sure he’s locked in as QB2 If they go 2 QBs I expect Grier on the Practice Squad, if they go 3 I expect Rush and Grier on the 53 and DiNucci on the Practice Squad,” said Inside the Star.