Cowboys Reveal Benching of Key Starter After Jaguars Loss

The Dallas Cowboys have a starting competition up for grabs.

Following the Cowboys’ 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn revealed that the starting cornerback job opposite of Trevon Diggs — the one that has been occupied by Kelvin Joseph — is now open. Quinn made the statement while speaking to reporters on Monday, December 19.

“Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on the outside corner position in nickel defense, which CB Kelvin Joseph has occupied: ‘The competition is up for that spot,'” reported Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News.

The 23-year-old Joseph was benched during the team’s loss to the Jaguars. Joseph was benched after giving up two touchdown passes in favor of Nashon Wright. The Cowboys also feature rookie Daron Bland, who has four interceptions to lead the team. Bland also had an interception during the team’s loss to the Jacksonville.

“Nashon did a nice job,” head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday.

Joseph stepped into a starting role following season-ending injuries to Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. The second-year cornerback started just one game before Dallas opted to bench the former second-round draft pick.

Jones Previously Called out Joseph Prior to Game

His benching came shortly after team owner Jerry Jones urged the young cornerback to become a “man.”

Via Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein:

“Time for [Joseph] to become a man,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Dec. 9. “Accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. It’s time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life.”

As Heavy Sports’ Evan Reier pointed out shortly after Joseph’s benching versus the Jaguars, he was in the midst of a “disastrous” performance. The Cowboys would eventually blow a 17-point lead to the Jaguars.

“After leading 27-10 in the second half with just over 20 minutes of game time, Dallas gave up three passing touchdowns en route to an overtime loss,” said Reier. “For Cowboys starting corner Kelvin Joseph, it was an especially disastrous performance. Joseph was in coverage on the Jaguars’ two touchdown tosses late in the third quarter, allowing Jacksonville back into the game at 27-24. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence went deep to receiver Zay Jones for the first score, then found Marvin Jones Jr. for the second.”

Joseph’s Performance This Season Has Been Weak

Due to an assortment of injuries to the secondary, the Cowboys have made moves bolstering their cornerback depth on the practice squad. In fact, Dallas have added veteran cornerbacks such as Mackensie Alexander, Kendall Sheffield and Trayvon Mullen.

In 13 games and one start this season, Joseph has racked up 19 tackles, two pass deflections and one forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, Joseph has produced just a 48.9 defensive grade, one of the worst marks on the team. By comparison, Bland has a 72.8 defensive grade, ranking 19th in the league.

With a big divisional game versus the Philadelphia Eagles on the line — potentially without Jalen Hurts — in Week 16, it’s safe to say Joseph could be benched in favor of another option.