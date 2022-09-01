Cowboys Could Sign Highly-Coveted Receiver, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their next receiver.

As mentioned by Tony Catalina of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, one of the players the Cowboys should target following 53-man roster cut-downs is none other than wide receiver Preston Williams. The former Miami Dolphins receiver was waived by the team on Tuesday, but no team claimed him.

Catalina argues that Williams’ “massive” frame (6-foot-5) could pay dividends for a team that doesn’t have size on its wide receiver depth chart.

“Outside of the mess of an offensive line situation the Dallas Cowboys have, one could argue that the next biggest question mark is the wide receiver group,” says Catalina. “Preston Williams is an intriguing player to look at. Standing at 6’5”, Williams is a massive target that the Cowboys do not currently employ on the roster.”

Prior to being released by the Dolphins, multiple teams had reached out regarding a trade for Williams. However, no such trade materialized, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The Dolphins cut WR Preston Williams, per source,” says Pelissero. “Multiple teams reached out over the last few weeks about a possible trade. Now, he’s on waivers.”

Williams Fell Down Dolphins’ Depth Chart in Recent Years

The 25-year-old Williams initially made the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 when the franchise was in rebuilding mode under former head coach Brian Flores. He quickly emerged as the team’s go-to receiver, catching 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns in eight games as the team’s leading wideout before suffering a season-ending injury.

He struggled to replicate that same type of production as returned the following season as a starter, posting 18 receptions for 288 yards and four touchdowns in eight games before landing on injured reserve with a foot injury midway through the season.

During the 2021 season, Williams fell down heavily on the pecking order, behind DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson. He appeared in just eight games, catching six passes for 71 yards and zero touchdowns.

However, his size is something that should appeal to the Cowboys considering none of their receivers are taller than 6-foot-3. Making matters even more concerning is the fact that none of their healthy receivers — outside of CeeDee Lamb — have a career touchdown catch to their names.

With Dallas lacking red zone threats, Williams could be a valuable addition. With the Cowboys currently featuring eight receivers on its roster, Williams could be a worthy addition to the practice squad.

Cowboys ‘Called’ About Trade for Denzel Mims

The Cowboys are indeed in the market for a receiver.

While Dallas has yet to make a move since James Washington’s Jones fracture injury, they tried to make one with the New York Jets. According to a report from Connor Hughes of SNY TV, the Cowboys called about making a trade for Denzel Mims. However, Dallas wasn’t willing to give up a fourth-round draft pick for the young receiver.

“The Vikings, Cowboys and Seahawks, along with the Panthers, called the Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell SNYtv,” says Hughes. “The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick. No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims.”

Mims is a former second-round draft pick who recently requested a trade last week due to unhappiness with his current role with the Jets. He currently projects as one of the reserve receivers behind starters Elijah Moore and Corey Davis along with rookie draft pick Garrett Wilson.