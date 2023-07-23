Cowboys Could Sign Recently Released Ex-Lions Veteran to Fill Critical Position

The Dallas Cowboys could fill a position of need by signing a recently released Detroit Lions veteran.

As suggested by Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys could sign more of a “sure bet” kicker with the addition of Michael Badgley. Badgley was surprisingly released by the Lions just ahead of training camp on Thursday, July 20.

Cowboys Are Lacking Experienced Kicker

Dallas’ only two kickers on its roster are currently Tristan Vizcaino — who has just 12 career field goal attempts to his name — and the recently signed Brandon Aubrey, the two-time USFL champ who has never appeared in an NFL game.

“In 12 games with Detroit last season, Badgley made 20 of his 24 field goals and all 33 of his extra points,” writes Fisher. “Does that make him a lock as a job-winner in Dallas? Of course not. But if the Cowboys were to sign Badgley, would their chances of unearthing a ‘sure bet’ increase? We’d say so.”

The 27-year-old Badgley is certainly more experienced than either of the Cowboys’ kickers. The University of Miami alum has served as a team’s primary kicker in each of the past five seasons. Badgley not only has 115 field goal attempts to his name, he holds franchise records for the Los Angeles Chargers in single-season field goal percentage (93.8%), longest field goal (59 yards), field goals made in a postseason game (five) and points scored in a postseason game (15).

Michael Badgley Would Be Upgrade Over Brett Maher

In other words, the Cowboys would get a proven playoff performer in Badgley. This is something that is not only pivotal because Dallas is looking to win a Super Bowl, but they’re coming off of a postseason in which they witnessed a playoff meltdown from their previous kicker, Brett Maher. Maher missed five extra point attempts during the playoffs, including a record four extra point attempts during their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fisher highlights Badgley’s consistency throughout his career, which has seen him play for a number of different teams, including the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

“Badgley has bounced around the league throughout his five-year career, spending his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers but splitting each of the last two years with multiple teams,” writes Fisher. “In his career, he has made 81.7 percent of his field goals with a long of 59 yards, as well as 96.9 percent of his extra points.”

Badgley’s 81.7% career mark is slightly higher than Maher’s career mark of 81.0%. Furthermore, his extra point percentage of 96.9% is higher than Maher’s 95.5% extra point attempt percentage along with his career-high single season percentage (93.8% to 90.6%).

With Maher having signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, that also rules out the chance of the Cowboys considering a reunion with their former kicker.

Dallas certainly has major question marks at kicker with a couple of unproven options battling it out for the job in training camp.

Considering a field goal — or an extra point — could be the difference in a pivotal playoff game for the Cowboys, Dallas would be wise to invest in a proven kicker such as Badgley entering training camp.