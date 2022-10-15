Cowboys Sign RB to 53-Man Roster Prior to Eagles Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are placing a couple of notable offensive players on injured reserve.

As reported by Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News on Saturday, October 15, the Cowboys are placing wide receiver Simi Fehoko and running back Rico Dowdle on injured reserve. As a corresponding move, Dallas is elevating running back Malik Davis and tight end Sean McKeon for their game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Cowboys are placing WR Simi Fehoko (shoulder) and RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) on injured reserve today, person familiar with decisions said. LS Matt Overton signing to 53-man roster. TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis being elevated from practice squad. Davis to make NFL debut Sunday.”

Fehoko and Dowdle Have Seen Limited Playing Time in 2022

Fehoko has seen some playing time this season due to injuries suffered by Michael Gallup and James Washington. He has appeared in 12 percent of offensive snaps and 31 percent of special teams snaps in five games this season. As one of the backup receivers on the depth chart, the 24-year-old has caught three passes for 24 yards this season.

As noted by Gehlken, Fehoko suffered a left shoulder injury in a Week 3 win over the New York Giants. The injury should benefit rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert, who has been inactive three of the team’s first five games.

“Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko suffered a left shoulder injury in Week 3 win over Giants,” says Gehlken. “He took a painkiller injection and finished game. More opportunity now ahead for WR Jalen Tolbert, a rookie third-pick pick who has impressed in recent practices.”

Meanwhile, Dowdle — who is in the midst of his third season with Dallas — has seen a minimal role with the Cowboys. The 24-year-old has appeared in just six offensive snaps this season, while seeing the overwhelming majority of his contributions on special teams, appearing on 93 special teams snaps — 67 percent of the unit’s plays. Despite his lack of playing time on offense, Dowdle has been active in every game this season.

Davis Was Heralded RB out of High School

As noted by Gehlken, Davis will make his debut on Sunday versus the Eagles. The 23-year-old rookie will serve as the third-string running back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The undrafted free agent and former Florida Gators running back was actually a heralded running back come out of high school in Florida.

Via Layten Praytor of Cowboys.com:

“A product of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., Davis set the all-time leading rushing record in the county with over 7,000 yards and 83 touchdowns before committing to the University of Florida,” said Praytor. “Despite earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors with 526 rushing yards in 2017, Davis saw his next two seasons fall by the wayside due to injury. In total, Davis totaled nearly 2,200 total yards and 10 touchdowns across 46 games before the Cowboys picked up as a rookie free agent after the NFL Draft.”

One can assume Davis will occupy Dowdle’s spot on the special teams unit.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old McKeon will make his second appearance of the season after playing in 23 games over the past two years with the Cowboys.