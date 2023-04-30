Cowboys Sign Speedy 1,000-Yard ‘Playmaker’ Receiver: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a notable receiver to their roster.

Shortly following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have been active in signing undrafted free agents. One of the more notable free agents Dallas is signing is former Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Moreno-Cropper caught 84 passes for 1,093 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

“Cowboys agreed to terms with undrafted rookie WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper from Fresno State, person familiar with deal said,” Gehlken tweeted on Saturday, April 29. “The 5-11, 172-pound receiver caught 83 passes for 1,086 yards and five TDs last year. A playmaker after catch.”

Why Cowboys Are Signing Jalen Moreno-Cropper

Moreno-Cropper was named a First-team All-Mountain West selection for his productive season last season, leading the conference in receptions while ranking third in receiving yards.

As noted by Alec Nolan of ABC 30 Action News in Fresno, California, Moreno-Cropper is actually signing with the team he grew up rooting for in the Cowboys.

“As the 259th and final pick of the NFL Draft rung out in Kansas City, Parlier’s Jalen Moreno-Cropper did not hear his name called on Saturday, but he’s getting a shot with the team he grew up watching,” writes Nolan. “The former Fresno State WR and Buchanan grad signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the draft ended, keeping his NFL dream alive.”

Jalen Moreno-Cropper Had Chance to Play at Power Five Schools

The 21-year-old receiver may have gone undrafted and faces an uphill battle in making the Cowboys’ roster due to the number of receivers on the depth chart. However, he’s a bonafide speedster — ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the combine — and he was once a four-star recruit who decided to play at Fresno State over much bigger Power Five programs.

Via Jackson Moore of 247 Sports:

“Cropper starred at Sanger High School for three seasons, then played his senior year at Buchanan High School, writes Moore. “He was evaluated as a 4-Star recruit by 247Sports with a 90 rating. He became a rare local 4-Star recruit to choose Fresno State over Power-5 options – his offers included Utah, Arizona, Cal, Indiana, Louisville, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA.”

As it currently stands, the Cowboys have three receivers — CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup — who were essentially guaranteed roster locks for the 53-man roster. The rest of the receiver spots are up for grabs, with returnees such as Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert battling. The Cowboys also selected South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks in the seventh round of the draft.

The Cowboys kept eight receivers on its roster at the end of training camp last season, with the injured James Washington going on injured reserve and Gallup missing Week 1 due to recovery from an ACL injury suffered during the previous season.

Assuming Turpin once again makes the roster — he made it to the Pro Bowl due to his special teams performance as a returner — it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dallas kept as many as six or seven receivers on its roster. That would leave two or three spots open among Moreno-Cropper, Fehoko, Houston and Tolbert. Veteran Antonio Callaway was also signed to a contract after spending the end of last season on the practice squad.

It’s worth noting that Houston was an undrafted receiver who made the Cowboys’ roster last season due to an impressive training camp.

Considering neither of the aforementioned players have impressed during their time with the Cowboys, Moreno-Cropper has a chance at making the 53-man roster if he impresses during training camp.