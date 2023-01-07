Cowboys Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler Shortly After Release

The Dallas Cowboys are signing a former three-time Pro Bowler for their playoff run.

As reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Saturday, January 7, the Cowboys are signing cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad. The 32-year-old was waived by the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week.

“The #Cowboys are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad, source says,” says Garafolo. “Waived by the #Bills the other day, Rhodes joins another playoff-bound team with a chance to contribute in the postseason.”

With the Cowboys’ cornerback depth thin following injuries to cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, it’s of no surprise that Dallas is signing a veteran cornerback just prior to the start of the playoffs.

The former first-round draft pick appeared in two games and started one of them for the Bills, appearing in 87 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 13 versus the New England Patriots. However, he hadn’t appeared in a game since then and was eventually released just three days prior.

The Florida State alum began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, spending the first seven seasons of his career there. He garnered two All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure in Minnesota.

Rhodes more recently spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, playing two seasons in Indianapolis (2020-2021) and starting all 29 of his appearances there.