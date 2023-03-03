Cowboys Starter Not Likely to Return in 2023: Report

A key Dallas Cowboys offensive starter may not return for the 2023 season.

As noted by Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News on Thursday, March 2, “little momentum” exists regarding a return for tight end Dalton Schultz. The 26-year-old will be a free agent this offseason after playing under the franchise tag during the 2022 season.

“Little momentum currently exists toward a Schultz return, people familiar with the situation said,” says Gehlken. “Barring a shift in the situation’s winds, he will begin negotiating contracts with other clubs March 13 and can sign elsewhere as early as March 15 when his contract expires.”

Dalton Schultz Considered a Top Weapon for Dallas Cowboys

Schultz is coming off of a solid 2022 campaign, posting 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns. His production declined from his 2021 season in which he posted 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. However, the numbers are a bit misleading considering Schultz not only missed two games, he played three of those games with Cooper Rush at quarterback. In games that Rush started, Schultz only posted two receptions for 18 yards.

With Dak Prescott at quarterback, Schultz is one of several key members of the Cowboys’ offensive attack. Widely regarded as Prescott’s favorite security blanket, Schultz is probably the franchise quarterback’s second-favorite offensive weapon behind CeeDee Lamb.

During the 2021 season, Schultz ranked second on the Cowboys in total receptions, just one behind Lamb. Even those his production declined during the 2022 season, he still ranked second on the team in receptions and total targets.

As Gehlken stresses in his article, the Cowboys are looking for another playmaker to add to the offense. It’s obvious Dallas missed the presence of No. 2 receiver Amari Cooper, whom they traded last offseason to the Cleveland Browns. While it’s clear the Cowboys need more playmakers, “every indication” points towards Schultz hitting the open market, says Gehlken.

“While entertaining all avenues, the Cowboys are actively pursuing a difference-making playmaker to bolster quarterback Dak Prescott’s arsenal,” says Gehlken. “This comes at a time when every indication is tight end Dalton Schultz will reach the open market.”

Cowboys More Likely to Place Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard

With the franchise tag deadline on Tuesday, the Cowboys are more likely to use it on running back Tony Pollard rather than on Schultz for the second straight season. Applying the franchise tag on Pollard will cost $10.1 million. For Schultz, it’ll cost $13.1 million.

“He played last season under the $10.9 million franchise tag,” says Gehlken. “Theoretically, the Cowboys could tag Schultz again for $13.1 million, but there are no indications that option is under serious consideration. At $10.1 million, running back Tony Pollard is considered far more likely to be tagged in the days ahead.”

If Schultz does walk, the Cowboys do have depth at the tight end position in Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson. Both players completed their rookie seasons while seeing a good share of offensive snaps, with Ferguson appearing on 40% of offensive snaps. When also factoring in how the 2023 NFL draft class will have a number of quality prospects at the tight end position, Dallas could opt to reload through the draft rather than re-sign Schultz.

According to Spotrac, Schultz’s projected market value is $15.1 million per season, which would make him the second-highest paid tight end in the league.

Barring a change in developments, it’s looking more and more likely that Schultz has played his last down as a member of the Cowboys.