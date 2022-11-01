Cowboys Drop Surprise Update on Pro Bowler’s Injury Status

The Dallas Cowboys are revealing some surprising news when it comes to the injury status of one of their top players.

Left tackle Tyron Smith — who has been sidelined since the preseason due to a torn hamstring — is expected to be back sooner than originally anticipated. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones revealed that the eight-time Pro Bowler is expected to be back in three or four weeks.

“He’s three or four weeks out,” Jones said on Monday, October 31, per the official team site. “(But) we haven’t had that discussion.”

Cowboys Miss Smith’s Elite Level of Play

That projected timeline would have Smith returning either against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 or on Dec. 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Since Smith’s injury, the Cowboys have rolled with Connor McGovern at left guard and rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle. Despite Smith’s absence, Dallas’ offensive line has been decent with McGovern and Smith protecting Dak Prescott’s blindside.

The Cowboys rank 16th in run defense grade and 19th in pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

As noted by PFF, Smith has produced a 63.4 offensive grade (ranked 52nd among 79 qualified tackles), while McGovern has put up an underwhelming 48.5 offensive grade (ranked 64th among 79 qualified guards).

By comparison, the eight-time Pro Bowler produced an elite-level 91.4 offensive grade last season, the second-highest of his career. In fact, that grade was the second-best grade among all tackles.

In other words, Smith and McGovern have done enough to hold Dallas’ offensive line together in Smith’s absence. However, neither player comes to close to reaching the elite level play of the 31-year-old veteran tackle.

Jones refused to commit to a concrete offensive line combination with Smith still several weeks away from returning.

“We’ve been so focused week to week and game to game – getting these guys better as a unit,” Jones said. “As that time nears, I’m sure (head coach Mike McCarthy) (offensive coordinator Kellen Moore), (offensive line coach) Joe Philbin and that group will have some discussions about what gives us the best chance to win when Tyron gets back.

While Jones refused to declare the veteran Smith as the starting left tackle upon his return, he did say that he’s likely to be back in the starting lineup once healthy.

“He’s an All-Pro, Hall of Fame type player and if you’re going to have your best five guys out there, I’m sure he’s one of them,” said Jones.

Jones Stresses Cowboys ‘Go as Zeke Goes’

Despite Tony Pollard’s breakout game in the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, Dallas remains committed to Ezekiel Elliott as the team’s starting running back.

Following Pollard’s 14-carry, 131-yard, three-touchdown performance, team owner Jerry Jones made sure to stress his commitment to Elliott. During the postgame presser, Jones remarked that the Cowboys “go as Zeke goes.”

“No, there’s no argument,” Jones said. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver it, Zeke’s ability to what he does for us in pass protection and frankly Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there. We’re going to go as Zeke goes. I really mean he’s that integral to our success this year.”

Pollard has proven to be more dynamic than Elliott — 506 yards on 6.2 yards per attempt compared to Elliott’s 443 yards and 4.1 yards per attempt — but the latter continues to be the workhorse back (109 to 81 carries).

Consider Dallas’ offense runs efficiently with Elliott as the go-to back and Pollard as the playmaker, there’s no reason to believe the Cowboys will change that approach moving forward.