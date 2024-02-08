Cowboys Trade Proposal Sees Dallas Acquire $96 Million WR

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for another go-to receiver.

As part of a “hypothetical” trade proposal put together by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Cowboys would acquire Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in exchange for their 2024 first-round draft pick, 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

Ballentine brings up Trevon Diggs — Stefon’s brother — vouching for his older brother to join him and the idea of the Cowboys pairing up Stefon alongside CeeDee Lamb as reasons for why Dallas should consider making the trade.

“Diggs’ younger brother—Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs—has openly campaigned for his brother to join him before,” writes Ballentine. “If the receiver wants to make it happen then he might be willing to help make it happen financially. The wouldn’t be a cheap move for Dallas, but pity to the defense that has to try and defend CeeDee Lamb and Diggs in the same offense. Dak Prescott would have a hard time failing in the playoffs with an offense that has both of them.”

Why Potential Stefon Diggs Trade Makes Sense

While the Cowboys would certainly become an even more unstoppable offensive unit by putting together two of the best receivers in the NFL, what also aids the argument for a Diggs trade is his non-committal comments at the Pro Bowl this past weekend.

Diggs — who has never been shy about voicing his unhappiness — didn’t sound exactly optimistic in the Bills’ direction as a franchise.

Via ESPN’s Stephen Holder:

“I feel like I take it day by day,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can’t really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I’m saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we’re doing. I can’t tell you what the future holds, but I’m still being me.”

The fact that the Bills suffered their third playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — Diggs has been a member of each of those teams — with Buffalo failing to advance to the Super Bowl in each of his four seasons with the franchise could mean Diggs is growing impatient.

Why Cowboys Could Benefit From Stefon Diggs Trade

While the Cowboys face a similar problem in advancing during the playoffs — they haven’t been to a conference championship game since 1995 — Diggs could be the player that lifts them over the top.

The 30-year-old receiver remains as productive as ever, posting 107 receptions for 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. It was his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 receptions, 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

There’s no question that Diggs remains as productive and durable as ever. Diggs has missed just two games over the past four seasons and he’s never played less than 13 games in a single season.

The question is, would Dallas be willing to part with a first-round draft pick for Diggs? Diggs will begin a four-year, $96 million contract extension in 2024 that will pay him at least $18 million in base salary over the next three seasons. Diggs is the sixth-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Further complicating matters if that the Cowboys will soon sign Lamb to a big contract extension and could also sign Dak Prescott to a new contract paying him $50 million-plus annually. Are they really willing to inherit Diggs’ contract through the 2027 season?

The idea of pairing Lamb and Diggs on the same field is nice. However, from a salary cap standpoint, it makes little sense.