Cowboys Trade Proposal Sees Dallas ‘Upgrade’ With Ex-Pro Bowl RB

The Dallas Cowboys could “upgrade” with a former Pro Bowl running back.

As suggested in a trade proposal by SB Nation’s LP Cruz, the Cowboys could benefit from a trade involving Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. In Cruz’s trade scenario, Dallas would part with a Day 3 pick in the draft in exchange for Mixon.

“Mixon is a few years removed from a Pro Bowl season in 2021 when he rushed for a career-high 1,205 yards and entered his eighth NFL season, but he has some tread left on the tire,” writes Cruz. “Mixon can contribute in all three phases as a running back and should help a veteran team like Dallas upgrade their backfield. Given that the Bengals were ready to part ways with Mixon last season, the Cowboys could be able to get Mixon for a Day 3 pick. Imagine the Cowboys adding Mixon and then drafting a Day 2 runner like Michigan’s Blake Corum.”

Why the Cowboys Could Benefit From Joe Mixon Trade

In Cruz’s scenario, the Cowboys would basically allow Tony Pollard to walk in free agency while replacing him with Mixon. Dallas would also complement Mixon by selecting a rookie running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the University of Michigan’s Blake Corum mentioned as a possible candidate.

The 27-year-old Mixon has served as the Bengals’ starting running back since his rookie season in 2017, starting 88 of his 97 career appearances. While Mixon has never really been considered an elite running back, he’s been a consistent one, posting four 1,000-yard seasons in the past six years while racking up at least seven touchdowns in each of the past three years.

Furthermore, he’s a viable receiving threat out of the backfield, catching at least 42 passes in each of the past three seasons. Mixon’s 154 receptions since 2021 actually rank fourth among all running backs.

While Mixon is a solid option, it may be time for the Bengals to move on from their longtime running back. He’s on the verge of entering the last year of his contract and Cincinnati can save nearly $5.8 million while incurring a dead cap hit worth just $2.75 million by moving on from him.

The chatter actually garnered a response from Mixon on social media, with the former second-round draft pick saying that those rumors were around last offseason also.

Lmao y’all said this last year too 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣

That’s 🤡 behavior https://t.co/hK9nNbYxUy — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) February 15, 2024

Better Option May Be for Cowboys to Sign Joe Mixon

If Mixon is on the Bengals’ roster on March 18, his roster bonus worth $3 million kicks in.

While the Cowboys could certainly acquire Mixon via trade if they show interest, it may become a more realistic possibility of Cincinnati simply releases him. In that scenario, Dallas could then sign Mixon and do so at a bargain rate.

Pollard showed that he could handle the load as the full-time back during the 2023 season, starting all 17 games for the first time in his career while posting another 1,000-yard season. However, his efficiency declined drastically in the full-time role, going from averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 6.7 yards per touch during the 2022 season to 4.0 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per target during the 2023 season.

While the market for running backs isn’t great, Pollard could secure a decent deal from another team. If that ends up being the case — Spotrac projects Pollard’s market value to be $6.5 million per year across two seasons at a total of $13 million — Dallas could opt to go the cheaper route and sign a bargain-level veteran running back.

The idea of the Cowboys adding Mixon is definitely an option, but it’s more likely if they can simply sign him to a deal of their choosing rather than give up a valuable draft pick in exchange for his current contract.