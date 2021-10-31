Proposed Trade Sends Ex-Rams Offensive Starter to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys face a difficult decision as the NFL trade deadline approaches on November 2. Dallas has had surprising depth on the offensive line thanks to the emergence of Terence Steele, who filled in more than admirably during La’el Collins’ absence.

The Ringer’s Ben Solak suggests the Cowboys add even more depth by making a deal with the Chiefs for center Austin Blythe. Solak projects Blythe can be had for just a 2022 seventh-round pick as a potential upgrade from Tyler Biadasz.

“Blythe is far from a dominant starter along the offensive line—there’s a reason he was available for the veteran minimum—but he was a three-year starter at guard and center for the Rams before signing with the Chiefs this offseason,” Solak detailed. “He could start over a few currently rostered centers in the league, including Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz, who has struggled mightily in his second season as a pro. Failed snaps between Biadasz and quarterback Dak Prescott have been common enough that GM Jerry Jones was asked about it earlier this month; Biadasz’s pass protection, even after a successful snap, is leaving plenty to be desired as well.

“Backup interior offensive lineman Connor McGovern has worked on snapping in practice—a clear sign the Cowboys are willing to investigate other options—but apparently has struggled there as well. With Jones’s history of trade deadline acquisitions considered (Amari Cooper in 2018, Michael Bennett Jr. in 2019, Eli Ankou in 2020), center is a position to watch in Dallas.”

The Cowboys Are ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Trade for a Pass Rusher

One move the Cowboys are unlikely to make is adding to their defensive line despite DeMarcus Lawrence’s injury. During an October 29 interview on Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shot down the idea that the team would acquire a pass rusher at the trade deadline. Jones indicated the team is pleased with their current rotation on the defensive line.

“With our rush and our players, we’re happy with what’s on the way with [Dexter] Lawrence as an example [and Dorance] Armstrong, and we’re happy with the young guys that are on the way,” Jones noted. “And so, it’s highly unlikely that we would add to the pressure you mentioned.”

The Cowboys Are ‘Open for Business’ as the Trade Deadline Approaches

The Cowboys do not sound like a team that plans to make an aggressive deal at the trade deadline. That said, Jones previously noted that the Cowboys are always “open for business” as the deadline approaches.

“Open for business year-round, absolutely, and that’s common knowledge but absolutely have talked to any numbers of people,” Jones told 105.3 the Fan during an October 22 interview. “On the other end, [we’ve] got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re going to have to have roster spot room for. And so, we’re busy, we always say well that usually takes care of itself. We’ll have a spot opened by an undetermined or unidentified injury situation but still we’re going to have some real roster challenges to get our guys we are planning on coming back.”

As for Blythe, the center spent the previous three seasons as a starter for the Rams. The veteran center now serves in a backup role for the Chiefs making him a bit more expendable.

“Blythe would come cheap and at the very least should provide some nice depth—but ideally, he replaces Biadasz at the pivot,” Solak added. “Blythe is lighter than most Cowboys linemen, but they have been heavily working outside zone this season, which is Blythe’s best system. Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin should know how to work with Blythe to get him in a position to succeed—he was the offensive line coach in Indianapolis in 2016, when Blythe was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round.”