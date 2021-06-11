Cowboys Could Have a Chance to Make Trade for Former Starting QB

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a move to address the backup quarterback position since Andy Dalton departed in free agency. While Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has hinted the team is not content with their depth at quarterback, Dallas has not addressed the position this offseason.

There is a prime opportunity for the Cowboys to make a run at a former starting quarterback to have insurance behind Dak Prescott. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Jaguars’ asking price for Gardner Minshew is a fifth or sixth-round draft pick.

“Minshew missed OTAs last week and wants a chance to compete for a starting job after throwing 37 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in two seasons,” Fowler detailed. “San Francisco looked into this before trading up to take Trey Lance at No. 3 overall. And one source from another team said they believe Jacksonville would take a fifth- or sixth-round pick for him.”

Minshew posted 2,259 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games for Jacksonville last season. The Jaguars quarterback’s best season came in 2019 when Minshew notched 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while also adding 344 rushing yards in 14 appearances.

Minshew Can Reportedly be Acquired for a Day 3 Draft Pick

DOUBT GARDNER MINSHEW AT YOUR OWN RISK

pic.twitter.com/O4DxRfuxCq — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2020

With the arrival of Trevor Lawrence, Minshew is no longer the Jaguars QB1, and he is unlikely to find a place where he can compete to be a starter this late in the offseason. Minshew could be in a situation similar to Dalton was last summer and view the Cowboys as a prime landing spot to boost his value.

All indications are Prescott is back at full strength, but the Cowboys likely would prefer to have a more consistent backup option than Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush. Even if the Cowboys had little appeal to Minshew, it would be up to the Jaguars since he is under contract through the 2022 season. Minshew is on a team-friendly four-year, $2.7 million contract with an $850 million salary this upcoming season, per Spotrac.

Back in March, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer denied that the team was shopping Minshew. Meyers admitted he was still building a relationship with Minshew but praised the quarterback for his NFL accomplishments.

“There’s a lot of anticipation about the first pick,” Meyer explained in March, per Sports Illustrated. “I understand there’s a lot of conversation out there, but there’s been no decisions made. Gardner’s done some very good things here in Jacksonville and he’s a competitive maniac, which I really appreciate that about him. So, there’s been no decisions made. Yesterday was the first lengthy meeting we had and we’re going to continue that here for the next few weeks.”

Prescott on Ankle: ‘I’ve Buried the Injury’

Prescott recently admitted that he has “buried the injury” and encouraged media members to do the same. It was a polite way for the Cowboys quarterback to ask for the questions about his ankle to cease.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott noted, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

The Cowboys would like to bury Prescott’s injury along with last season as a whole. Yet, Dallas also faces the reality that their starting quarterback is coming off multiple surgeries, and the team has no viable solution behind him if Prescott is forced to once again miss time. It is well worth a future day-three draft selection for the Cowboys to land Minshew and have another quarterback on the roster who has experience starting games.