Cowboys Urged to Sign Deep-Threat ‘Burner’ at Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are being urged to sign one of the best deep threats in the league.

As the Cowboys enter the regular season, they’ll do so with only two healthy veteran receivers, CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown. Outside of Lamb and Brown, the Cowboys feature an assortment of rookies and players without any career receptions.

Considering the Cowboys’ lack of healthy receivers, they have a major void at one of the most important positions in football. According to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, he suggests that Will Fuller would be an ideal fit for the Cowboys.

“Will Fuller V is the ultimate boom-or-bust option on the market right now,” explains Ballentine. “The last time he was healthy for more than two games in a season he was averaging a career-high 11.7 yards per target and finished 13th in yards before catch per reception. In other words, he was one of the top pure deep threats in the league.”

Fuller Is a ‘Burner’ and ‘Game-Changer,’ says Ballentine

Fuller remains a free agent after an injury-plagued season with the Miami Dolphins. The 28-year-old receiver was limited to just two games last season, posting four receptions for 26 yards.

However, as a member of the Houston Texans, Fuller showed off his true potential. The former first-round draft pick averaged 14.9 yards per reception in 53 games with the Texans, including a career-best 53-reception, 879-yard, eight-touchdown season in just 11 games during the 2020 season.

Fuller’s durability is a bit of an issue, as he missed five games during the 2020 season and 15 last season. Ballentine explains that a team looking for a “burner” on occasion could utilize Fuller’s skillset.

“His ability to get over top on defenses is a game-changer,” says Ballentine. “Unfortunately, his health has always been an issue. He only played in 11 games in 2020 and played in just two after signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2021. However, a team that might be willing to deal with someone who’s in and out of the lineup if it means it’ll have a burner for big games would be an ideal fit.”

Fuller Would Be Best Deep Threat on Cowboys

Fuller averaged 16.6 yards per reception during the 2020 season, ranking sixth in the league. By comparison, Lamb averaged 13.9 yards per reception during the 2021 season, Michael Gallup averaged 12.7 yards per reception last season and James Washington averaged 11.9 yards per reception with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

In other words, Fuller possesses better deep-threat ability than anybody on the roster. The 2016 draftee ran a 4.32 40-yard-dash at the NFL combine, the best mark among all receivers that year.

While Fuller would certainly be an upgrade over every receiver on the Cowboys’ roster with the exception of Lamb and Gallup, team owner Jerry Jones previously stated there was “no urgency” to add a veteran receiver following Washington’s Jones fracture injury.

“It doesn’t create an urgency for us at a veteran receiver,” Jones said in early August. “We like these young guys.”

The Cowboys are clearly interested in the idea of adding a more credible wide receiver. As reported by Connor Hughes of SNY TV, Dallas called regarding a trade for New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims.

Instead of giving up potential draft capital in a trade for Mims, the Cowboys could sign Fuller to a cheap, incentive-laden deal.

With deep-threat receivers a rare commodity, Dallas should consider signing Fuller.