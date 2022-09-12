Cowboys Urged to Trade for Sought-After QB Following Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are being urged to trade for a new starting quarterback following Dak Prescott’s injury.

Following the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team owner Jerry Jones revealed that Prescott would be sidelined for several weeks due to a thumb injury that requires surgery. Not long after Jones’ comments, several analysts are urging Dallas to make a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Among the observers who believe the Cowboys should make a play for the San Francisco quarterback is none other than Niners Nation writer Kyle Posey. Posey argues that the 49ers saving money on trading Garoppolo would be “incentive” to pull off the deal.

“Dallas currently has just over $11 million in cap space,” says Posey. “If traded, Garoppolo the 49ers would pay Garoppolo $1.8 million in dead money while saving $12.1 million in cap savings — all the more incentive to move on. It gives Jimmy a fresh start and helps you financially.”

Cowboys and 49ers Would Both Benefit From Garoppolo Trade

Outside of the clear financial incentive for the 49ers — the deal could also be sweetened if San Francisco absorbs a little more of a cap hit — they could net a valuable draft pick out of the trade. Posey mentions how the 49ers could ask for a key player such as the Cowboys’ seven-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin. However, a trade involving a Day 2 pick is more likely.

“Would Kyle Shanahan willingly trade the quarterback perceived as a “winner” to a playoff team? Therein lies the question,” asks Posey. “If the return on investment is worth it, it’s a no-brainer. Sure, you could get greedy and ask for a Zack Martin or a starter in return, but Day 2 draft picks are far more likely, considering how desperate Dallas is if they don’t plan on tanking this year.”

Marc Delucchi of SB Nation explains how the Cowboys’ plethora of draft capital could make them a natural suitor for Garoppolo.

“Who knows if Dallas or Jimmy Garoppolo is interested, but the Cowboys have all of their picks in 2023, are expected to get 3 comp picks, and clearly want to win now,” says Delucchi. “Jimmy’s contract would put Dallas over the cap, but the Niners could easily retain a chunk of his base salary.”

Garoppolo is Cowboys’ Best Available Option

With Prescott out six-to-eight weeks according to ESPN’s Todd Archer, that could very well mean until the middle point of the season. There’s little chance that Dallas uses Cooper Rush as a starting quarterback during that entire duration of time. It’s worth mentioning that Rush was actually released during 53-man roster cutdowns and was only elevated to the active roster prior to Week 1.

Considering Will Grier is the only other quarterback in the organization — he’s on the practice squad and has just three career starts to his name — one can assume Dallas will make a move for a quarterback, whether that’s through free agency or via trade.

Garoppolo is easily the best quarterback available on the market. The 30-year-old quarterback led the 49ers to a playoff win over the Cowboys along with an NFC Championship Game appearance last season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, September 11, the Los Angeles Rams planned to sign Garoppolo had he been released by the 49ers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Garoppolo posted a 74.9 offensive grade last season and a 77.9 offensive grade during the 2019 season. Among full-time starting quarterbacks, Garoppolo ranked 14th last season in offensive grade and 13th in offensive grade during the 2019 campaign.

In other words, he’s a clear upgrade over two quarterbacks (Rush and Grier) who have a combined four starts among them.

Garoppolo holds a no-trade clause as part of his restructured contract with the 49ers. However, considering the Cowboys are a playoff-ready team, there shouldn’t be any issue in the veteran quarterback giving the go-ahead for a trade to Dallas.