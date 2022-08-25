Cowboys Urged to Trade for Versatile Receiving Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys could be the perfect landing spot for one of the more versatile tight ends in the league.

As proposed by Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Cowboys are a team “that should trade” for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. Gesicki is currently available in trade talks, as reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. Gesicki is in the midst of playing his first season in new coach Mike McDaniel’s system, which calls for Gesicki to play more of a blocking role.

Why the Cowboys Would Consider Acquiring Gesicki

Melo explains that the Cowboys’ need for a viable receiving option amid James Washington’s Jones fracture injury — combined with Michael Gallup’s recovery from ACL surgery — is a big reason why Dallas should make a move for the 26-year-old tight end.

“The Cowboys need weapons, period,” says Melo. “Michael Gallup isn’t ready to start the regular season following offseason ACL surgery and depth option James Washington recently suffered a serious foot injury at practice. The situation has forced the Cowboys to rely on third-round rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert to produce immediately.”

The Draft Network analyst then proposes that Gesicki would alleviate the pressure off of rookie Jalen Tolbert.

“Acquiring Gesicki would alleviate some of the pressure off Tolbert’s shoulders,” says Melo. “The Cowboys already roster an excellent tight end in Dalton Schultz, but adding Gesicki would open up new possibilities for their offense. The Cowboys love running the ball, but Gesicki could handle some passing-down duties while Schultz continues to be a dual-threat weapon as a blocker. The Cowboys currently possess approximately $18 million in cap space, via Spotrac. Jerry Jones can afford to take a chance on Gesicki. Quarterback Dak Prescott deserves more weapons.”

Gesicki is More of a Receiver Than a Tight End

It’s hard to argue against Melo’s point. In fact, Gesicki is more of a receiver than an actual tight end. As noted by Justin Fried of FanSided, Gesicki played just 99 of his 828 snaps as an in-line tight end. Meanwhile, 453 of his snaps were in the slot, while 252 of his snaps were out wide.

Gesicki’s experience as a wide receiver who is merely listed as a tight end is a reason for why he may be looking at his final days in Miami. Gesicki actually saw extended action during the Dolphins’ second preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders — time usually reserved for backups and players clawing just to make the 53-man roster.

McDaniel responded to those trade rumors on Thursday, August 25, arguing that every player is asked to block.

“People have made stuff about this, that or the other,” says McDaniel. “Whether you’re a receiver or a tight end or we even have running backs do it, you have to be able to do stuff with the ball and you have to be able to block for other people that are doing stuff with the ball. We continue to work those techniques with everyone.”

For perspective, Gesicki ranked as one of the worst offensive blockers last season, posting a 36.6 pass-blocking grade. That grade actually ranked Gesicki as the worst-blocking tight end among players with at least 100 targets.

Considering the Cowboys already have Dalton Schultz, a respectable pass-blocking tight end who posted a 68.1 blocking grade last season, Dallas could use Schultz as a natural tight end with Gesicki as a wide receiver.

The question is, are the Cowboys willing to sacrifice assets for another receiver when starting tackle Tyron Smith was recently ruled out for several months due to a torn hamstring?

Considering Dallas may have to give up draft assets for a new tackle — rather than a receiver — they may be out of the running for Gesicki.