Cowboys VP Updates Dak Prescott’s Future as Starting QB

The Dallas Cowboys face a little bit of a predicament with their quarterback situation.

As the Cowboys enter their Week 5 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas enters with a 3-1 record. Despite missing Dak Prescott for the past three games, the Cowboys have gone 3-0 without their starting quarterback. Fill-in starter Cooper Rush has been impressive since stepping in, ranking fourth in the league in quarterback rating along with not committing a single turnover since taking over as the starting QB in Week 2.

With Prescott due to return soon from thumb surgery, the Cowboys have a bit of a quarterback dilemma on their hands as far as who to go with as their starting QB. However, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones, there is no quarterback controversy.

“At the end of the day, this is all about when he thinks he can go and when he thinks he can throw the football at a level that we need him to throw it at to have success and win football games,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan’s The K&C Masterpiece. “Certainly, you feel better about it when he’s not ready yet that we’ve been able to have these wins, you don’t want to be naive like that.”

Jones actually cited Rush’s strong performance as an advantage for Prescott in not rushing back into the lineup for his return.

“Cooper Rush and this team have all stepped up, all his teammates have stepped up and done their part to win three football games, and I’m sure it helps everybody,” Jones continued. “It helps Dak … to not do something [when] he knows he may not be quite ready yet to go.”

Florio: Rush’s Play Won’t Make Prescott Less Anxious

This is in contrast to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio arguing that Prescott could be “anxious” to return due to Rush’s strong performance.

“But gripping the ball properly and performing at the highest level are two different things. Prescott wants to play, as any competitor would,” said Florio on Sep. 27. “Seeing Rush play so well — and hearing the boss go on and on about it — won’t make Prescott any less anxious.”

It’s uncertain at this point when exactly Prescott will return, with Week 5 still a possibility, but Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles more likely.

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is Cowboys’ Starting QB

Team owner Jerry Jones also stressed that this is Prescott’s team. This is in contrast to comments he had made back in September hat signaled a potential quarterback dilemma.

Via 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” show:

“No, I think as I see it right today,” Jones responded when asked whether Rush could do anything to win the starting quarterback job this season.

Jones had hinted at a possible quarterback competition if Rush continued winning.

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?” Jones told reporters on September 22. “You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott [versus Romo], I think like that.”

Even if Rush leads Dallas to victory over the Rams in Week 5, it looks like the Cowboys are putting an end to the media chatter surrounding their quarterbacks amid their winning streak.