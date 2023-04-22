Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Delivers Blunt Message on Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys facility doesn’t feel the same for Dak Prescott with Ezekiel Elliott around but he’s embracing the change.

Prescott is entering his first offseason without Elliott by his side after the duo was selected in the 2016 draft — Elliott in the first round and Prescott in the fourth round. The two grew to be great friends and Prescott has admitted seeing Elliott released “hurt.”

However, there were other changes around the Cowboys as well, including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore moving on. It’s been a different experience but Prescott feels like it was for the best.

“It was tough going in Day 1. Not just because of Zeke, but a bunch of coaching changes. I can’t say it was tough, it was interesting,” Prescott said during an appearance at the Children’s Cancer Fund “Light It Up” Gala in Dallas on Saturday. “How’s this going to feel? What’s this going to be like? When I left, it was amazing, honestly. It was change, but it was a sense of positive change and excitement for me.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Optimistic About Changes

The No. 1 running back role is now in the hands of Tony Pollard, who is coming off a broken leg but has shown major upside as a playmaker. Head coach Mike McCarthy will call the plays instead of Moore and Prescott will work with new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“I’m an optimistic guy and always have been – you guys know that. I guess going into there, I couldn’t tell if the glass was half-full or half-empty,” Prescott said. “And then I leave, it was definitely have full. I’m excited about the direction we’re going.”

Prescott is looking to shake off a sub-par year where he led the NFL in interceptions despite missing five games with a fractured hand. McCarthy has already started to work with Prescott on getting the turnovers under control.

“Definitely, we spent some time,” McCarthy said in March, via the team’s official website. “He was in for the captains workout. So he came up and spent about four hours with (quarterbacks coach) Scott (Tolzien) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it.”

Dak Prescott Working With Young Wide Receivers

What will Dak Prescott do this weekend? Cowboys gave him tape of a couple of WRs team may draft. QB will review tape & likely reach out to players to chat. “Maybe we take one, maybe we don’t,” Prescott said. “It does feel good to have input & know it’s listened to.” pic.twitter.com/CodXzSOhar — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 22, 2023

The Cowboys made a big addition to their wide receiver corps this offseason by trading for Brandin Cooks. But there could be more help on the way through the draft and Prescott has been keeping a keen eye on this year’s class.

Last year he scouted some receivers and even talked to them, including Jalen Tolbert, who the Cowboys ended up taking in the third round.

“I’m going to do a little bit like last year,” Prescott said. “A couple of receivers, I have their tape – watch them. May give them a call. And maybe we take them, maybe we don’t. But it does feel good even to have an input and to know it is listened to.”

It might look a little different with some new faces but Prescott is set on keeping the Cowboys in the mix as a Super Bowl contender.