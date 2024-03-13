Brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Takes Shot at Front Office

The Dallas Cowboys‘ slow approach to free agency provoked some harsh words from Tad Prescott — the brother of quarterback Dak Prescott.

The “all-in” Cowboys have been quiet to kick off free agency while watching some key pieces sign with other teams. Running back Tony Pollard, center Tyler Biadasz and defensive end Dorance Armstrong are among the departures.

Tad Prescott hasn’t been shy to share his opinion on his brother’s employer previously and took to X with a very thinly veiled shot at the front office.

“So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The Eagles have the best front office in the NFL. #howboutthemcowboys,” Tad Prescott wrote.

Tad Prescott was referencing the Eagles making a move to sign running back Saquon Barkley. The Cowboys had some interest in Barkley but did not make a move for him or any other notable free agent at the position. Dallas has three running backs under contract: Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, and Malik Davis. Rico Dowdle is a free agent but could return.

Dez Bryant Warns Dak Prescott of Coming ‘Blame’

To be fair, Tad Prescott wasn’t the only one upset with the Cowboys. Former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant warned Prescott of the incoming challenge.

“Get ready to take the blame Dak because I really don’t see no help coming your way unless a miracle happen,” Bryant wrote in a message that was reposted by Tad Prescott. “Everybody in the NFC East got better during free agency but the Cowboys. The draft will not be enough.”

It’s not the first time Dak Prescott’s brother has taken a shot at the Cowboys. Tad Prescott also had some words for the fans after the Cowboys were bounced in upset fashion in the Wild Card by the Green Bay Packers.

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get Dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas,” Tad Prescott wrote. “The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.”

Dak Prescott Says Everything ‘Great’ With Cowboys

Prescott is heading into what could potentially be his final season with the Cowboys. He is set to count $59.45 million against the cap in 2024. An extension would both lower his cap hit and link him to Dallas longer and Prescott is confident that will happen.

“I’m definitely confident,” Prescott said on March 4 at a charity event. “Obviously it helps the team. It’s important for the numbers … That is a process. Both sides understand that. Everything’s great. It’ll happen.”

The Cowboys and Prescott’s representatives have not had any substantial contract talks, per a report from Todd Archer of ESPN on March 4. The league year is officially set to open on Wednesday, March 13, which could push things along. Prescott has a $29 million base salary and a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year.

Prescott helped lead the Cowboys to a third straight 12-win season. The three-time Pro Bowler passed for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.