Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets Brutally Honest on Matchup With Titans

There is a chance the Dallas Cowboys will see a Tennessee Titans squad on Thursday that is not at full strength and Dak Prescott does not care one bit.

The Titans donʻt have much at stake for the Week 17 matchup, with their playoff hopes resting on a final-week clash with the Jaguars that will decide the AFC South. Tennessee has some guys banged up — including star running back Derrick Henry — and could decide to err on the side of caution and rest those players for the matchup with the Cowboys.

Every win matters at this point for Dallas, who are still in the hunt for the NFC East title — although they need some help — and want to enter the postseason with some significant momentum. If the Titans plan to roll over, it wonʻt change Prescottʻs mindset for the matchup.

“I honestly don’t ever care what they’re doing on the other side. It’s about us just building momentum, grabbing confidence with each game that we do and moving forward as we play these last two out and head out into the postseason,” Prescott said. “If they want to roll us the ball a couple of times and let us go from there, I’m all for that. We’ll take it however they want to do it.”

The Titans are just 7-8 and have lost five straight. Tennessee coach Mike Vrable has been vague on which way he’s leaning in terms of player availability.

“I think we’ll have to prepare this week and see where guys are on Wednesday and even Thursday before we ultimately make a decision and see who you feel like could have a setback or who could need some time,” Vrabel said. “Those we’ll have to look at.”

Cowboys Have Massive Respect for Titans RB Henry

If everyone is on the field, the game will feature the top two running backs taken in the 2016 draft in Ezekiel Elliott and Henry. Elliott was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 4 overall pick, while Henry was taken in the second round by Tennesee.

Both running backs have had their success and share of accolades, although Henry has been the workhorse for the run-heavy Titans offense, breaking the 2,000-yard mark in 2020 and totaling 1,429 yards this season.

Elliott is sitting at 829 yards, although he’s missed some time with a knee injury and has split time with Tony Pollard. Elliott carries massive respect for what Henry brings to the table as a physical specimen.

“Derrick, man, he’s a dog. I don’t think there’s ever been an athlete like him,” Elliott said on Tuesday. “You put him up there with LeBron, just big, just physical freaks of nature, that do stuff that you don’t get see getting done.”

Mike McCarthy on Prescott: ‘He Doesn’t Blink’

One thing the Cowboys want to get under control ahead of the postseason is Prescott’s turnovers. He’s tossed 12 interceptions this season and eight in his last five games.

Prescott tossed an early pick against the Eagles that was returned for a touchdown but bounced back, throwing for a season-high 347 yards and three touchdowns. His head coach Mike McCarthy commended Prescott for his demeanor and mental toughness.

“One thing I have learned over the years, the eyes tell you a lot. He doesn’t ever blink. I haven’t seen him blink a whole lot since I have been here,” McCarthy said. “I think that’s where he is at, as far as his journey of playing the quarterback position in the NFL. You don’t see him get up too high or too low. He’s very, very consistent.”

The Cowboys are a hefty 10-point favorite for their matchup with the Titans on the road.