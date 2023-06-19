Ex-Cowboys WR: Dak Prescott is ‘Far Better’ Than Josh Allen in Key Area

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ former stars is ranking quarterback Dak Prescott above Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in a new social media post. Former Dallas receiver Cole Beasley made it clear how much he values Prescott’s ability to lead in a new Tweet.

The Cowboys are entering their eighth season with Prescott on the roster, coming off their first postseason victory while under head coach Mike McCarthy. While that added some respect to the Cowboys’ and Prescott’s name, Beasley is also stressing the quality of the QB’s leadership.

On June 15, Beasley highlighted Prescott’s leadership traits in a reply to a post about Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud. The tweet detailed how the rookie QB has picked the offense and atmosphere for Houston and that Stroud has been compared to Dak.

“Dak is by far the best leader I’ve played with. Dak’s huddle presence is something that can’t be taught. That says a lot if this is true,” Beasley wrote.

That’s not a direct call out of Allen, but the Bills QB spent 3.5 seasons with Beasley after the receiver left Dallas and joined Buffalo.

The Cowboys may not have reached the pinnacle of the NFL with Prescott, but Beasley’s words are a glowing endorsement of the type of teammate and competitor the Cowboys QB is.

Prescott Given Warning by ESPN Analyst

Recently, ESPN’s Ryan Clark assessed Prescott’s situation and the image NFL fans have of the 29-year-old quarterback. For the former NFL safety, the only way for Dak to shake “doubters” is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

As Heavy’s J.R. DeGroote recently wrote up, it’s clear that Clark believes Dak will still have critics as long as the Cowboys struggle in the postseason.

“If you doubt him, you doubt him. Nothing’s going to change that. These are the doubters that say Dak Prescott can’t be a Super Bowl-caliber or Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” Clark explained during a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Let’s be real, for Dak Prescott, it’s Super Bowl or bust,” Clark said. “For him, it’s about taking that next step as a quarterback, and I believe until he does that, the doubters won’t be silenced.”

It’s the kind of situation many NFL QBs find themselves in, and winning the Super Bowl is the hardest obstacle to cross. Whether Dak makes that happen in 2023 will only add to the discussion around his standing amongst NFL QBs.

Cowboys QB Predicted to Be Cut

While Prescott prepares to take the reins of the Cowboys’ offense once more, another Dallas QB is trying to keep his spot. Will Grier has been a familiar face for the Cowboys over the past few years, but it could be coming to an end.

USA Today analyst K.D. Drummond expects Dallas to release the former West Virginia star.

“There’s nothing that is going to happen this offseason short of injury that’s going to change this [quarterback] projection,” Drummond wrote on June 12. “Dallas is set here, didn’t draft a QB (they would have if the cards fell right) and this is the group.”

The Cowboys found success when Cooper Rush was thrust into the starting role last season, and Drummond believes their committed to him as the No. 2 QB.