Cowboys Set Date to Sign Dak Prescott to Long-Term Deal: Report

Beginning Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys officially can apply the franchise tag to unrestricted free agent quarterback Dak Prescott for a second straight offseason.

And with that window opening comes an artificial deadline for the sides to forgo the tender and strike a multi-year contract agreement.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Monday that Dallas has held “discussions, if not actual negotiations” with Prescott’s agent, Todd France, who could score his client an ever-elusive long-term pact by March 9, the final day to use the 2021 tag.

“Between Tuesday and March 9, the Cowboys hope to work out a long-term deal with Prescott. There have been discussions – if not actual negotiations – with Prescott’s rep. Without a long-term deal by March 9, the next deadline to watch is July 15, the final day the sides can reach an agreement or else Prescott has [to] play the season on the tag,” Archer wrote.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Compromise In Store?

At this point, the reason a contract didn’t foment in 2020 — despite the Cowboys floating several offers — is public knowledge. Prescott, 27, held firm for a four-year commitment, allowing him to re-test the market in his early 30s, while the organization wanted a five-year arrangement to spread out the massive salary-cap hits.

Archer recently reported that the sides remain deadlocked on the length of a prospective deal. But he believes there’s middle ground to be found: a six-year agreement that voids to four years.

“Both sides can then claim a win,” Archer wrote. “The Cowboys can get their salary-cap flexibility in the first two seasons of the deal when teams will be paying somewhat of a price because of the coronavirus pandemic (the NFL’s salary cap is projected to be down, at roughly $180 million for the next year), and Prescott can be back on the market in 2025.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Tag Remains Likely

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Prescott can “expect” to be tagged again by the Cowboys, paying him a fully-guaranteed $37.7 million for the 2021 campaign.

“Except if the Cowboys are able to do a long-term deal,” Rapoport cautioned. “And my understanding, is the Cowboys do want to work out a long-term deal with Prescott before they have to tag him. They are confident in his recovery to do that.”

Prescott is a little more than four months removed from surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle. He was expected to miss 4-6 months, putting him on track to be ready for spring practices.

The Cowboys currently own $27.905 million in available cap room, per Spotrac.com, which also projected Prescott to land a four-year, $147.28 million contract — $36.8 million annually — in free agency. The two-time Pro Bowl passer reportedly rejected a proposal last year worth around $34.5 million annually with $110 million guaranteed.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Legend Warns Jerry Jones About Signing Dak Prescott

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL