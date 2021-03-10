Dak Prescott Breaks Silence with Major Statement After Landing Historic Deal

For the first time in 153 days — pre-ankle catastrophe — Dak Prescott held in-person court with the assembled Dallas Cowboys media, anxiously awaiting his return to The Star.

And for the first time in his professional life, the newly-minted franchise quarterback addressed reporters as a newly-minted franchise quarterback, a man whose unbreakable perseverance took him from an emergency operating table to the NFL record books.

“Overwhelmed with so many different emotions right now. Love, support. The faith that has been put in me by this incredible organization …” Prescott said during a Wednesday press conference.

Every step along the way from Prescott’s Oct. 11 right ankle compound fracture and dislocation to the former fourth-round pick touching pen to paper, the Cowboys stood by their organizational cornerstone, vowing to rectify last year’s failed effort to lock him down on a multi-year commitment.

Long-term discussions weren’t seamless, as it appeared likely that Prescott would receive the franchise tag for a second straight offseason, but owner/general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones didn’t blink in acquiescing — some say caving — to the #PayDak movement.

Prescott signed a four-year deal worth up to $162 million, becoming the league’s second-highest-paid QB at $40 million annually. He landed historic guaranteed money ($126 million) and up-front cash ($66 million signing bonus) and will take home $75 million in year one, shattering the sport’s previous record.

Promises made. Promises kept.

“From the beginning, we’ve certainly said our future is with Dak,” Jerry Jones said at the press conference. “We’re keenly aware that the process has created a conversation and life of its own. Do not confuse that with how right we think this decision is. This fits. One of the real easy decisions I’ve had to make is having Dak Prescott as the quarterback of the Cowboys.”



ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

‘The Right Fit’

To his credit, either before or after the injury, Prescott never wavered in his intent to remain with the organization that ended his 2016 draft free-fall and allowed him the opportunity to succeed legendary gunslinger Tony Romo.

Even as oft-contentious talks between the Cowboys and his agent, Todd France, apexed in a well-documented franchise tag last year, Prescott affirmed his desire to rock silver and blue “til I’m done throwing the football.” Now financially satiated, he reaffirmed that desire.

“This is the right fit. Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star. … I’m excited to be here and never leave,” Prescott said Wednesday. “This is my home, I’m not leaving and this is only the beginning.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dez Bryant Sends Message to Cowboys on Dak Prescott’s $160M Contract

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL