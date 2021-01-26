Insider Makes Strong Prediction on Dak Prescott’s Future With Cowboys

Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys continues to be the story of the offseason. Prescott is widely considered the top NFL free agent, but the quarterback is unlikely to ever hit the market.

If the Cowboys are unable to get a deal done with Prescott, the team is expected to once again use the franchise tag to secure the quarterback for another season. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazier believes this if the offseason a long-term agreement is finally reached. During a recent Twitter Q&A session, Glazier was asked if he thought Prescott would remain with the Cowboys.

“I think Dak gets a deal done with the Cowboys, at least the Cowboys are intent on getting a deal done with Dak,” Glazier explained. “I see that, I know Mike McCarthy loves him. The Joneses love him. I do think he’ll end up getting a deal. Plus, again, we just talked about there’s going to be a big supply for quarterbacks out there.”

NFL Teams Have More Quarterback Options Than a Typical Offseason

The combination of a strong NFL draft class combined with a few veteran quarterbacks potentially being available via trade means teams like the Cowboys have plenty of options. Glazier referenced the recent news that Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson and likely other starting quarterbacks impacted by the draft will be available.

This reality does not do Prescott any favors in negotiations, but very few of these players are on the Cowboys quarterback’s level. All these factors have Glazier predicting the Cowboys and Prescott will finally reach an agreement.

“There will be guys out that [teams] probably weren’t thinking they could maybe be on the street or be available,” Glazier added. “We didn’t know Stafford would be available. Look at Deshaun Watson, he’s trying to get out, right. You have several quarterbacks at the top of the first round, and then wherever those guys go there could be a quarterback on the street as well. I think there’s a big supply for quarterbacks right now. So, I think maybe his market value elsewhere won’t be as big as it is in Dallas because of this supply.”

Here is a look at Glazier’s full Q&A session where he addresses Prescott’s future along with other top quarterbacks.

Who will land Matt Stafford? Latest on Dak getting a new deal? What will Bears do at QB for next season?@JayGlazer answers those questions and more in this #AskGlazer! (Sponsored by @TruistNews) pic.twitter.com/BxtXfdZNnN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 25, 2021

Jones on Prescott: ‘I Don’t Know How You Could Have Any More Leverage’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently discussed Prescott’s future with the team. During an interview on Dallas 105.3 The Fan, Jones described Prescott as “special” but is not buying the idea that the quarterback does not have leverage. All indications are Prescott will not be hampered in 2021 by his season-ending ankle injury.

“I don’t know how you could have any more leverage,” Jones noted, via 247Sports. “His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability in my mind to win games. He’s talented. He certainly has experience. And so, he has all the things, as substantiated by what we’ve offered Dak. You wouldn’t be offering Dak what’s been offered him in the past had you not thought he was very special.”

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Breaks Social Media Silence With Strong Message