Cowboys Pushed to Make Expensive Move With QB Dak Prescott

With a massive cap hit on the horizon, the Dallas Cowboys need to get an extension done with Dak Prescott sooner than later.

The question when it comes to Prescott is not if, but when and for how much. The Cowboys are firmly committed to Prescott as their quarterback for the foreseeable future, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“The Cowboys are committed to Prescott being their QB for the foreseeable future so an extension needs to happen soon,” Machota said. “Dallas cannot use the franchise tag on Prescott at the end of his current deal.”

Prescott is under contract through the 2024 season on his current deal but his cap hit for next season is nearly $59.5 million.

Prescott will turn 30 in July but is expected to land a contract with an annual value that will rival some of the larger deals in the league. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is making $52 million per season, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is making $51 million and New York Jets veteran Aaron Rodgers is making just over $50 million.

“If it is another four-year contract, that would keep him in Dallas through the 2028 season. Prescott would be 35 at that time,” Machota wrote. “The average annual value will likely be closer to $50 million than the current $40 million.”

Dak Prescott Not Worried About Extension With Cowboys

Prescott isn’t coming off his best year as a pro. He led the league in interceptions despite missing five games, tossing 15 in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. The turnovers were an issue but Prescott still has some qualities of a top-tier quarterback. He passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns, despite the Cowboys lacking depth at wide receiver.

Last year was turbulent but Prescott has put together enough of a resume to give the Cowboys a green light on keeping him around longer. And Prescott isn’t sweating the idea of an extension, knowing it will get done in due time. He doesn’t have any plans on going anywhere.

“I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Prescott said at a charity event in March. “Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team. Now it’s just about winning and now it’s about to get that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I’m with Stephen (Jones), it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great.”

Dak Prescott Confident in ‘Building’ Cowboys

Prescott has put together some solid seasons, including a pair of Pro Bowl campaigns. However, he’s been defined by his lack of postseason success and needs to lead the Cowboys on an extended playoff run to define his legacy in Dallas.

The Cowboys appear poised to do that after back-to-back 12-win seasons, which Prescott defined as building years.