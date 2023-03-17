Dak Prescott Has Strong Reaction to Cowboys Releasing Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have been open about their close relationship and the team’s QB1 offered his first thoughts about the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to release the star running back. Prescott admitted he is “hurt” by Dallas releasing Elliott and added that the two have been in conversation since the team parted ways with the playmaker.

“It’s tough,” Prescott told The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a March 16, 2023 interview. “It really is. It’s tough. Playing the game with a brother. Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories, and grow up as men with this organization. I really can’t imagine taking the field without him. It’s something that I don’t know if it has completely hit me yet.

“Obviously I’ve talked to him. I’m hurt. I’m sure he is. But it’s more important for me to just be able to support him. I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. I love that guy. Proud of him. I’m the No. 1 supporter for him no matter what.”

Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott’s Release: ‘It’s Tough to Say It’s Sweet Right Now’

Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott as a teammate and friend. “I can’t imagine him not being in the locker room.” pic.twitter.com/cPL8MgyhaI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 16, 2023

Prescott along with Troy Aikman were at a Children’s Cancer Fund event at Dallas’ NorthPark mall and spoke to reporters about the franchise’s difficult decision to move on from Elliott. Both Prescott and Elliott were part of a 2016 draft class that revived the franchise. Prior to his release, Elliott had four seasons remaining on a $90 million contract and was slated to have a $10.9 million salary.

With Dallas committing more than $10 million to Tony Pollard in 2023 via the franchise tag, retaining Elliott was going to be a tall task. Prescott is trying to remain optimistic as the quarterback continues to lose close teammates to the business of football.

“It’s tough to say it’s sweet right now,” Prescott added. “… I know the sweet is coming. I’m a very optimistic guy, don’t get me wrong. Change is good. I’ve always said that. It’s tough for me to see it in this moment. But I know it’s coming. And I’m excited for when it does.”

Dak Prescott Showed Ezekiel Elliott Love With an Instagram Post

Recent Instagram post from Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/bpYnP7C0jJ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 17, 2023

The Cowboys quarterback also took to Instagram to show love to his longtime teammate. Prescott posted a photo to his Instagram Story featuring himself wearing a “214” hat while tagging Elliott. The look was a nod to a combination of their two jersey numbers which also happens to be the Dallas area code.

It will be interesting to see where Elliott will land next and what kind of deal the veteran commands in free agency. According to Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are a team that could show an interest in Elliott via free agency. Tampa Bay added former Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete this offseason, but the Bucs also signed free-agent playmaker Chase Edmonds.

“Running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to part ways with the Cowboys and the two-time rushing champion will be looking for a new team, according to multiple reports,” Stroud wrote on March 16. “The Bucs are expected to be interested.

“Former Cowboys coach Skip Peete is now coaching that position for Tampa Bay and has an opening for a veteran running back after the team officially releases Leonard Fournette later today. In fact, in discussions with the agents for other free-agent running backs, the Bucs expressed their interest in Elliott if he were to be released.”