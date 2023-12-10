Cowboys Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Girlfriend Sarah Jane, New Baby

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos is getting a lot of praise from the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Prescott has typically shied away from sharing his personal life on social media.

Back in November, the Cowboys star revealed on Instagram that the couple is expecting a baby girl. Prescott spoke at length about the decision to go public with the news and his relationship with Ramos. The quarterback revealed that the due date is in “early March” but is not ready to share the name.

“We’ve known for a long time what we’re going to be having,” Prescott told reporters on November 27, 2023. “Just to be honest and candid, I wasn’t waiting any particular time or you know what I mean. I think people that know me [knew about the baby]. I think there’s people that have known, people around me. I would say it hadn’t been necessarily a secret.

“But more than probably anything for me, it’s about protecting her [Ramos] and just understanding fans can be fans. There’s no reason for them to be bothering her [with] the nasty messages that people want to send me. That I deserve and nobody else does. I think is part of it,” Prescott added.

“And then I think ultimately the main reason was yeah, she was tired of hiding it in pictures I guess. And now the bump is a little bit too big and hard to hide. So, yeah happy.”

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Sarah Jane Is Expecting a Baby Girl in March 2024

Prescott admits that there will be an adjustment balancing football and fatherhood. The Cowboys signal-caller credits Ramos for her support throughout the process.

“Yeah, I mean, I can’t imagine honestly being in this position, being blessed like this earlier in my career,” Prescott remarked. “God’s timing is everything. But also, I credit Sarah Jane and just the sense of allowing me to focus on what I want to, especially knowing what this means to me. And yeah, that’s who deserves a lot of credit for allowing me to be able to balance this.”



Dak Prescott on New Baby: ‘I Actually Wanted a Girl’



Ramos officially announced the baby news with a November 25 Instagram post. Prescott also shared the news to his Instagram Story.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing,” Ramos said. “I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak.”

Prescott is excited not just to be a dad, but also admits to wanting to have a girl. The Cowboys quarterback reflected on anticipating becoming a “girl dad.”

“Yeah, super exciting, it really is,” Prescott remarked. “I actually wanted a girl. Part of it, I think, was to not get too excited for a boy. But no, I do want a girl. Blessed and thankful.

“Obviously, everyone knows what my mom means to me, so just being able to raise a little girl. I’m excited about it. I’m excited for all of the challenges. I know it’s not going to be easy. Especially being my daughter or being a Prescott. But looking forward to it for every bit of it.”