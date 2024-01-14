Cowboys Dak Prescott & Girlfriend Sarah Jane Go Viral With Adorable Dogs

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback are still winning the internet for the couple’s holiday Instagram post. Ramos took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple along with four dogs, including an adorable grey French bulldog. The couple also made reference to the baby girl they are expecting in early March.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our growing family 🥰🎄♥️,” Ramos posted in a December 25, 2023 Instagram message.

Weeks later, the message is approaching 60,000 likes. Prescott also added his own holiday greeting in the comments of Ramos’ post.

“Merry Christmas from Us to yours ❤️🙏🏽,” Prescott added.

Here’s a look at the Instagram post that Cowboys fans are loving.



Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos: ‘Deserves a Lot of Credit for Allowing Me to Be Able to Balance This’

During the season, Prescott and Ramos went public with the news of the couple’s pregnancy. Prescott credited Ramos for allowing him to balance his football career with their growing family.

“Yeah, I mean, I can’t imagine honestly being in this position, being blessed like this earlier in my career,” Prescott said during a November 27 media session. “God’s timing is everything.

“But also, I credit Sarah Jane and just the sense of allowing me to focus on what I want to, especially knowing what this means to me. And yeah, that’s who deserves a lot of credit for allowing me to be able to balance this.”

Dak Prescott & Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Shared New Year’s Wishes for 2024

As Prescott chases his first Super Bowl with the Cowboys, the couple appears to be excited for the start of the new year. Ramos posted several of her favorite photos from 2023.

“An ode to the most magical year ✨💌 #2023,” Ramos noted in a January 7 Instagram message.

Prescott added his own sweet message predicting that 2024 would be the couple’s best year yet. Ramos and Prescott are expecting a girl but have yet to reveal the baby’s name.

“The best Year to date!!!!” Prescott added. “I have a feeling ‘24 will be even Greater! I Love you so Much Sexy Mama.”

The Couple Is Expecting a New Baby Girl in March 2024

Prescott has been notoriously private about his personal life during his NFL career. The Cowboys quarterback’s social media presence is mostly reserved for brand partnerships and football. Prescott explained why the couple decided to share the news about their new baby girl.

“We’ve known for a long time what we’re going to be having,” Prescott added. “Just to be honest and candid, I wasn’t waiting any particular time or you know what I mean. I think people that know me [knew about the baby]. I think there’s people that have known, people around me. I would say it hadn’t been necessarily a secret.

“But more than probably anything for me, it’s about protecting her [Ramos] and just understanding fans can be fans. There’s no reason for them to be bothering her [with] the nasty messages that people want to send me. That I deserve and nobody else does. I think is part of it,” Prescott continued.

“And then I think ultimately the main reason was yeah, she was tired of hiding it in pictures I guess. And now the bump is a little bit too big and hard to hide. So, yeah happy.”