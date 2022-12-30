Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott Dealing With New Injury Ahead of Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys do not appear to be concerned after Dak Prescott’s injury scare during the team’s 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated there is not any concern about Prescott’s status, he estimated that the quarterback is dealing with a hyperextended knee.

“No, but he’s in good shape,” Jones explained during his December 30, 2022 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “I don’t know what happened. He may have hyper extended it a little bit. I knew almost immediately, we were checking with the team and checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good.”

For most players, this would not be a cause for concern, especially given Prescott continued to play through the issue in the Titans matchup. Yet, given Prescott’s recent injury history, the quarterback’s status is at least worth monitoring with the postseason fast approaching.

Will the Cowboys Rest Prescott vs. Commanders in Week 18?

Dak Prescott immediately grabbed his right knee after that play. He’s staying in the game, but noticeably limping — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2022

This illustrates one of the major dilemmas the Cowboys coaching staff faces to close out the regular season. Dallas has continued to play the majority of their starters despite already having a postseason spot clinched as the team is still fighting to win the NFC East, even if the Cowboys’ chances are remote.

According to The New York Times, the Cowboys have just a 5% chance to win the division, leaving Dallas with an interesting decision to make heading into the season finale against the Commanders. An Eagles’ win over the Saints in Week 17 would clinch the NFC East for the Eagles, meaning the Cowboys would be unable to improve the team’s playoff seeding.

The decision goes beyond just playoff implications as the Cowboys could risk players entering the postseason rusty from an extended layoff. Historically, head coach Mike McCarthy has tended to lean towards playing the starters, even if the team’s playoff status is already secured.

McCarthy: ‘I Don’t Have Any Concern About Dak’

Trevon Diggs, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott make their way to the locker room after the Titans win pic.twitter.com/txISD1WgmN — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 30, 2022

McCarthy downplayed any potential lingering concern with Prescott’s knee, but it will be interesting to see if Dallas considers starting Cooper Rush in Week 18 to give the veteran a week of rest heading into the postseason. Barring a collapse by the Eagles, the Cowboys are expected to open the playoffs on the road against the NFC South champions.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott did not miss an offensive snap Thursday vs. Titans but appeared to tweak his right knee at one point,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on December 30. “Coach Mike McCarthy: ‘I don’t have any concern about Dak moving forward.'”

Prescott missed five games earlier this season with a thumb injury he sustained against the Buccaneers in Week 1. Dallas star linebacker Micah Parsons cited how Prescott handled the injury as a contributing factor to why his teammates have faith in the quarterback.

“For me, this would be his chance to shut everybody up,” Parsons noted during an October 14 interview on “The Pivot Podcast.” “What I respect about him is he’s sitting with this hand injury and he has never broken not a smile. He comes out to practice smiling. He’s getting his rehab done smiling. I’ve never seen Dak sad. I’ve never seen him have a bad day, and he’s always the first one in the building. Pre-injury and post-injury, still the first one in the building. I’ve never seen somebody like him.”