Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Message With Viral Post

While there continues to be chatter about Dak Prescott’s health, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback does not appear to be concerned about his latest shoulder injury. Prescott took to Instagram to emphasize he is planning to come back in a major way.

“I’m making a Comeback like 4Five! @jumpman23,” Prescott noted.

Prescott is referencing Michael Jordan as the Cowboys quarterback is the newest football signee for the Jordan Brand. The quarterback discussed his injury with Fox during halftime of the Cowboys-Steelers preseason opener.

“As far as my ankle, I’ve done so much rehab, worked continuous and a lot of hours just to get myself back,” Prescott explained. “I’m very confident in it so I don’t think it will take any time before I get back out there. The practices I had, I didn’t think about my ankle. I was just being a part of the offense, being a part of all of it.

“So, now it’s just about getting the shoulder behind me. One, we’re just being cautious. We’re taking it day by day, obviously. It’s five weeks before the season opener, so I’ve got a lot of time, and I’m going to use that time to get myself ready for that game [vs. Bucs].”

Prescott on Cowboys Season: ‘It’s Going to be Very, Very Special for Us’

It is not the first time Prescott has expressed optimism about the upcoming season. During a June interview with NBC 5 DFW, Prescott predicted it will be a “very, very special” season for the Cowboys.

“Improvement, a lot of improvement, obviously from last year to this year, but deeper than that from those first five games,” Prescott noted. “Take the first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team. We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team. We’ve all approached the offseason, this season the right way that we’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully, we can stay healthy, we can get good fortune on that end. And we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

Prescott on Ankle: ‘I’ve Buried the Injury’

The good news is Prescott does not appear to be showing any signs of discomfort in his surgically repaired right ankle. The Cowboys have tried to downplay Prescott’s current shoulder injury, but it is less than ideal for the quarterback to already be missing time once again. During the Cowboys’ June minicamp, Prescott kindly encouraged reporters to stop asking about his previous ankle injury.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”