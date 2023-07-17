Ex-Cowboys WR Ignites Debate with Critique of Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: ‘Not Even Close’

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are fierce rivals with two talented QBs, but one ex-Dallas WR thinks Dak Prescott is far better than Jalen Hurts.

Hurts and the Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl this past season, winning the NFC East but splitting their regular-season contests with the Cowboys. However, former Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams said that Prescott is still better than Hurts in a recent conversation with @BossCowboySport.

“Jalen is spectacular. But to me, [Dak Prescott] and him are different, like they’re not even close. Like, Jalen is more of a runner,” Williams said. He’s just built that way. Dak has the luxury of, in certain games: ‘Do you feel like running for 50 yards or do you feel like throwing for 400?’ [Jalen Hurts] is more like a ‘ground & pound’ quarterback. Dak is the best of both worlds.”

Hurts earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2023, finishing as the runner-up for the Associated Press’ MVP award. It was the step up that Philadelphia was hoping for, and one that makes them an even more dangerous rival to Dallas over the upcoming seasons.

Cowboys and Philly Fans React

As one might expect, Williams’ comments turned heads of both Cowboys and Eagles fans. Philadelphia fans were expectedly apprehensive about the comments, while Dallas fans were more mixed in their response.

Cowboys fan @DrawnBasil believes that Williams’ logic is sound and that Prescott’s passing ability separates him from Hurts.

“Dak is a better passer and can also run. Not run to Jalens level but being a passer pushes Dak over Hurts,” the fan posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, one Philly supporter wonders if Cowboys fans are “trolling” or “delusional” about the comparison.

“Honestly don’t know if the Cowboys fanbase is delusional or just trollin,” @bugsyberto wrote. “No one outside of that fanbase/circle that watches football religiously believes Dak is better than Hurts. No one.”

@ChriughStout thinks the Eagles’ 2023 campaign speaks for itself.

“So a QB that went to a superbowl isn’t better than a QB that can’t even make it to an NFC Championship game,” the NFL fan replied. “also Jalen hasn’t been in the league as long as Dak.. cmon.”

On the flip side, Cowboys fan @borrachoz_ believes that Prescott being a successful QB for several years means the mantle of best NFC East QB belongs to the Dallas fan.

“7 years of legit high-level quarterbacking > 1 year of high-level quarterbacking it’s really not that hard yall,” the fan wrote.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Earns First Win Against Dallas

Interestingly enough, Hurts and Prescott did not square off directly in 2023 as the Cowboys QB missed the first matchup with a fractured thumb and the Eagles QB was out for the rematch in December.

In both games, the healthy QB was successful. Hurts and the Eagles easily beat the Cowboys 26-17 without Dak in Week 6. Despite the former Alabama and Oklahoma star being in his third NFL season, the win marked Hurts’ first victory over the Cowboys.

Prescott and the Cowboys got “revenge” when Dallas outpaced the Eagles 40-34 in Week 16. However, that revenge was fairly hollow as the Eagles were nearly locked in as NFC East champions and the Cowboys were primarily focused on ensuring their Wild Card spot.