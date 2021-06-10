Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Signs New, ‘Ground-Breaking’ Contract: Report

Dak Prescott has re-written the NFL record books. Again.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback — already the richest player in franchise history after landing a $160 million extension earlier this offseason — is ditching longtime sponsor Adidas and signing a five-year deal with rival Jordan Brand, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Wednesday evening.

“Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand QB, the only Cowboys player, and highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster,” Schefter reported.

“Dak Prescott’s deal was negotiated by his marketing agent Peter Miller of JABEZ Marketing Group and the Jordan Brand team, and they believe this ground-breaking deal creates a perfect marketing storm around the standout QB, the Cowboys and the Jordan Brand,” he added.

Prescott Rocks Jordans at Cowboys Minicamp [LOOK]

Prescott’s record-breaking leap between apparel giants does not come as a surprise; it was leaked on June 1 that there was a “fairly good chance” he would defect to The Jumpman. The 27-year-old had been under contract with Adidas since his 2016 rookie campaign, and associated with the brand dating back to his time at Mississippi State.

“Man, Adidas is great just all around,” Prescott told NiceKicks.com in a 2017 interview. “I love wearing the gear. To me, their street fashion is better than any brand out there. Getting to wear the Yeezys on the field and getting all the Yeezys sent to me is just great.”

Hours before Schefter’s report surfaced, Prescott donned a pair of black Jordan cleats during the team’s minicamp practice. He even managed to pull off a football-equivalent imitation of the legendary logo while firing a pass.

With Dak Prescott moving to the Jordan Brand, as @AdamSchefter has reported, here are the cleats he has worn in the minicamp. (Photo courtesy of ⁦@dallascowboys⁩) pic.twitter.com/Y36PF5xh0y — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 10, 2021

Another look at Dak Prescott’s Jordan Brand from today’s practice. (Photo courtesy ⁦@dallascowboys⁩) pic.twitter.com/lS41nqCZPR — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 10, 2021

Dak ‘Buries’ Injury, Once and For All

Prescott has experienced no limitations in his return from lower-leg surgery, eight months after compound-fracturing and dislocating his right ankle. While he’s yet to practice in 11-on-11 drills, out of an abundance of caution, the two-time Pro Bowler is doing everything else, including running and strength training.

As such, he authoritatively cleared himself, “burying” the injury and its associative memories, clearly tired of the persistent speculation surrounding his football future.

“When you go back and look on film on the first day [of offseason work] and the last day of me scrambling, you can visually tell that I’m running better,” Prescott told reporters Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s the good part of it. But rehab before this, I was doing all kinds of cuts, jumps, things like that that happen in a scramble drill. So never within the drill did I ever think about my leg or did I ever think that this was a part of the rehab rather that I’m pushing myself and I block that mentally.

“I’ve buried the injury honestly guys — you know me — from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life. I’ve buried it mentally, and I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

