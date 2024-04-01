Cowboys Star Sends Cryptic Message on Dak Prescott Amid Rumors

As rumors continue to swirl about Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is sticking up for his quarterback. Fresh off a “throwing session” with Prescott, Cooks predicts that Prescott is headed for a massive season in 2024.

“Solid throwing session today,” Cooks noted in a March 28, 2024 message on X. “Y’all thought 4 went crazy last year! Let’s just say that was just a glimpse 🏹”

Cooks’ message comes days after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys were prepared to let Prescott play out the final season of his deal without a contract extension. Prescott holds a no-franchise tag clause which would make the quarterback an unrestricted free agent in 2025 if no new deal is signed.

“The Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year,” Rapoport remarked in a series of March 26 messages on X. “Owner Jerry Jones said, ‘We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.’

“No indication a deal is coming. This appears to clears the path for Dak Prescott to test free agency in 2025.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Holds a 2-5 Playoff Record During His NFL Career

The challenge for Prescott has not been regular-season production as the star is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Prescott is just 2-5 in playoff games over his career with the Cowboys, failing to make it to an NFC Championship during his tenure.

Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while completing 69.5% of his passes in 17 starts during the 2023 season. The quarterback added 242 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground. It marked one of the best statistical seasons of his career, yet the topic of the offseason is the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Dallas went 12-5 during the regular season, held a perfect home record (until losing to the Packers) and won the NFC East. Yet, the lasting impression of the season is the Cowboys looking shell-shocked versus the Packers despite being favored by a touchdown.

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott’s Projected Market Value is a 4-Year, $203 Million Contract

Dallas has continued to publicly pledge their allegiance to Prescott, but if no new deal is reached this year, the quarterback will become a free agent in 2025. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the Cowboys do not intend to let Prescott walk in free agency.

This would require the two sides to eventually agree to a long-term contract extension. Spotrac projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $203 million contract, which would give the quarterback an average annual salary topping $50 million.

“Regarding the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, I’m told the team does intend to work out a contract for their 3x-Pro Bowl quarterback and also has not closed off potential to consummate a deal for him this year, per source,” Anderson detailed in a March 27 message on X.

“While there’s currently no offer or imminent talks, the team is not presently charting a path to let Prescott go to free agency, despite some chatter to the contrary, I’m told. Prescott’s entire contract history with the #Cowboys from his rookie deal, tagging, extension and restructures are all macro-indicators of the eventual goal.”