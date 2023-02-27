Cowboys Send Clear Message on Next Move With QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are already talking about a new deal for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys inked Prescott to a four-year, $160 million extension just two years ago but have a “plan” to extend their quarterbacks contract, which should help ease his cap hit. Prescott will count $49 million against the cap this coming season and a whopping $52.1 million in 2024.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they’re confident in Prescott’s ability to lead them to a Super Bowl and already have designs on an extension.

“We’ve got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak,” Jones said, via ESPN. “I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak. Because we know him. We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”

That jibes with what Jones said earlier this offseason, saying they want Prescott as the quarterback in Dallas for the next decade.

“The bigger thing for us is Dak is going to be our guy for, hopefully, the next 10 years. You say, ‘that’s a long time’ because he’s already played six or seven,” Jones said from the Senior Bowl in early February. “But I think Dak will play that long because he takes care of himself and he’s driven to be great and we fully expect him to be here for 10 years.”

Stephen Jones Agrees Cowboys Need More Weapons

During Super Bowl week, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb expressed that he feels the Cowboys need more weapons on the offensive side of the ball — a sentiment Jones agrees with.

“Offensively, we’ve just got to have, maybe add a playmaker to it,” Jones said. “Add a little juice. Add a playmaker to it and see if we can do that.”

A problem that surfaced for the Cowboys last season was that they didn’t have enough depth in their wide receiver corps. Lamb put together a Pro Bowl season with career highs in receptions (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (9), but he didn’t have a ton of help from his fellow wide receivers.

Jones Expresses Some Regret Over Amari Cooper Trade

Dallas decided to trade away Amari Cooper in the offseason to the Cleveland Browns, which Jones expressed some regret over, saying the team might have been too bullish on Michael Gallup — who was coming of an ACL injury — rookie Jalen Tolbert taking on larger roles.

“I think Gallup, we probably should’ve been a little more conservative,” Jones said. “You know, most guys come off an ACL, especially skill guys, maybe takes a little time. I think Gallup’s going to be back (in form in 2023). But getting a little confidence in our drafting, thinking (Jalen) Tolbert could step right in and do some things. I think it just sometimes it takes a little longer with the receivers.”

Another obvious improvement for the Cowboys can come in the turnover department. Prescott struggled with interceptions last season, posting an NFL-high 15 in just 12 regular season games. He tossed two more in a playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Those are throws you can’t have, not in the playoffs,” Prescott said after the loss. “Not when you’re playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100% on me.”