Dak Prescott Puts NFL on Notice After Cowboys Get ‘Thumped’

Dak Prescott is not buying the idea that the Denver Broncos showed the blueprint to beating the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott shot down the notion that the Broncos defensive scheme could give the Cowboys problems throughout the season as future opponents borrow from Denver’s strategy.

Denver held the Dallas offense scoreless in the first half, and the Cowboys did not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Cowboys quarterback emphasized that he “hope[s] teams play us like this for the rest of the year” referring to the Broncos scheme.

“No, I wouldn’t say so by any means,” Prescott responded when asked about a potential defensive blueprint during his postgame press conference. “I think if you look at the Chargers game, we only got three possessions pretty much in the second half, so I wouldn’t say that we’re just bogged down. I hope teams play us like this for the rest of the year, to be honest.

“This was just not a great game by us. This wasn’t who we normally are, and as I said, we’re going to learn from it. I think coach said it great in the locker room, this isn’t a tape that you just throw away. We learn a lot from it, and we move forward but we’ve got to be accountable for our mistakes and not playing up to our standard and our expectations and we’ll make sure that we get it cleaned up and get better.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Prescott: ‘We Got Beat, We Got Thumped in Every Aspect of the Game’

As for the Cowboys’ overall performance, Prescott did not mince words admitting the team got “thumped” by the Broncos. Prescott was also candid in his assessment of the game adding the Broncos “were more prepared” than the Cowboys for the Week 9 matchup.

“We got beat, we got thumped in every aspect of the game, especially on offense,” Prescott noted. “Didn’t get it going, we scored a couple of late touchdowns there in late time, but I never got going. I missed some throws, we didn’t throw and catch the ball as we normally do and just yeah, wasn’t our best performance by any means. Obviously, our worst of the year and credit to those guys.

“It’s the NFL, those guys get paid to do this and play at a high level and they came in here and were more prepared for this game and did a great job. Did better than we did and just beat us, plain and simple.”

Prescott on Failed Fourth Down Conversion: ‘Pisses Me Off’

It was not Prescott’s finest game, but the Cowboys quarterback refused to use his calf injury as an excuse. Prescott threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing just 48.7% of his passes against the Broncos. The Cowboys quarterback noted a missed fourth down throw “pisses me off” and cited the play as a missed opportunity to turn the game around.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t miss those throws,” Prescott explained. “Those are throws that I’ve worked on a long time, whether I’m moving my feet or whether I’m not able to get my back leg through or just finding a way to make that throw is something that, as I said, I work hard on.

“And yeah, pisses me off when I miss a throw like that and that’s a big fourth down early in the game that we can keep going and move forward and get a touchdown. I think it just changed the whole way that this game plays and goes from there if I complete that, and we were able to stay on the field on fourth down.”