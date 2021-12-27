Dak Prescott Sends Message to Haters: ‘Hard for You to Say That Now’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is tired of hearing that he is in a slump. Prescott had one of his best performances of the season in Dallas’ Week 16 thrashing of Washington, throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns while completing more than 71% of his passes. Prescott offered strong words when asked if his play against Washington meant his “slump” was over.

“You tell me, I never said we’re in a slump, those were your words,” Prescott remarked with a smile during his December 27 postgame press conference. “So, I think it’d be hard for you to say that now, but yeah tonight was great. Great performance by the offense. Great performance by the team, scoring on all three phases. Scoring by all the different ways that we did on offense. Yeah, a great team win, great team effort.”

Prescott even made history with the different players he connected with for a touchdown against Washington.

“How great is @ESPNStatsInfo? Dak Prescott is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman in a single game,” ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Prescott: ‘I Wasn’t Playing My Best Ball’

Dak Prescott was on one in the FIRST HALF ⚡ 🔥 27/35 Comp/Att

🔥 321 Pass Yards

🔥 4 Pass TDs pic.twitter.com/mKqoYZ0XIk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021

Prescott may not like the word slump, but the Cowboys quarterback conceded that he has not been playing his best football in recent weeks. He emphasized that the team’s goal has been to peak at the right time.

“I’ve just continued to work,” Prescott noted. “I’ve told you guys that I wouldn’t say that I was in a slump. I wouldn’t say that. Now, I would also agree I wasn’t playing my best ball, but, at the same time, I’ve just continued to work and continue to work at the things that I know. Trust the guys around me. Trust the receivers, and I just think that’s the process of that.”

Prior to the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Prescott put in extra work with the Cowboys receivers to help get the offense firing on all cylinders once again.

“From @NFLGameDay: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been spending extra time individually with his WRs to work on timing and communication for an offense that looks primed to break out (again),” Rapoport noted on Twitter.

Prescott Connected With 9 Different Receivers vs. Washington

Prescott connected with nine different receivers in the Cowboys’ blowout win over Washington. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy noted that ball distribution will continue to be a point of emphasis for the team’s offense.

“Totally, the quarterback, we’re not designed just to throw the ball to one guy,” McCarthy said during his postgame media session. “I made that clear the day I arrived here. This is an offense that’s progressions and the quarterback, if he has to worry about getting the ball to this and that guy, that’s our job as coaches. We have to build that into the game plan, the match-ups, the progressions and things like that. And that’s where I think, as we continue to move on, we’ll continue to get better at that, because it’s all about ball distribution.”