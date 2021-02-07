Details Leak on Dak Prescott’s Unreported Second Ankle Surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott required an additional ankle surgery in December, roughly two months after going under the knife to repair a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday.

The second procedure, per Watkins, was to strengthen Prescott’s ankle and “clean up other previous issues.” It is not considered a setback for the two-time Pro Bowler, who “should be ready” when training camp kicks off in July.

NFL.com passed along further details on the December operation:

After the second surgery in early December, Prescott had to take about a week off from rehab to let the wound heal, but it improved the stability and integrity of the ankle and should accelerate his overall recovery, per sources. He’s now walking without issue, doing weight-bearing exercises and is expected to be ready for action long before the 2021 season begins.

Injured in Dallas’ Week 5 win over the Giants, Prescott had emergency surgery on Oct. 11 and was discharged from the hospital the next day. One week later, he was deemed infection-free as medical staff reportedly “were closely monitoring the situation to guard against it.”

Prescott was given a recovery timetable of 4-6 months, though the Cowboys repeatedly have claimed the 27-year-old is ahead of schedule — and reportedly expects to return “better than ever.”

“Dak’s doing very well,” head coach Mike McCarthy said on Dec. 23, via ESPN. “Frankly just saw him a little while ago in the training room and all of the guys on IR are down there. So it seems like they tend to be there the same time most days. They’re all in good spirits. They’re all making progress. Dak’s just like you’d think he would be – very positive, very upbeat and just attacking his rehab.”

Dak ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’

Such is the latest from NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, who reported Sunday the Cowboys will sign Prescott to a long-term contract before the start of free agency next month. Failing that, the club will use the franchise tag for a second consecutive offseason.